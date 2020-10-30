When a team looks at the stat sheet after a playoff game and sees double-digit penalties and three first-half turnovers, said team is usually packing up the equipment for the final time of the season.
But sometimes, a team is good enough to overcome those hurdles. Friday at Lloyd Wilson Field, Hastings not only overcame those obstacles for a victory, but it did so in convincing fashion, beating Omaha Roncalli Catholic in a 47-21 rout in the first round of the Class B playoffs.
The win sets up a rematch with Northwest, which upset Omaha Skutt 27-20.
“It’s all about winning and surviving and advancing,” said HHS head coach Charlie Shoemaker. “It was kind of a weird game. I knew (Roncalli) wasn’t going to quit fighting. They have done that over the years, so we knew we had to play hard...We knew they had good talent and that showed (Friday).”
The Tigers lost two fumbles and threw an interception, but their offense still put up 338 yards of offense and 28 points by halftime while the defense forced the Crimson Pride into three turnovers of their own.
“We’re a high seed but people still doubt us; people always doubt Hastings,” said HHS receiver Carson Shoemaker. “We came into this game thinking (Roncalli) was going to play hard. And now, we have to get ready for Northwest.”
Hastings easily could have led by more than its 28-0 halftime score. The Tigers were no more than 22 yards from tacking on another touchdown when each of their three first-half turnovers occurred.
The team was obviously happy to get the win, but the players and coaches both said things will need to be cleaned up if HHS is going to go deep into the playoffs.
“That’s stuff that if we do it next week, we’re going to be in trouble. You can’t do that. When you get inside the red zone you have to be scoring points and you can’t turn the ball over. Good teams are going to make you pay for that,” the Tigers’ head coach said.
“The defense helped us out because we couldn’t get our offense rolling like we wanted,” Carson Shoemaker added. “As long as the defense plays like that, we have a good chance at making a run at the state finals.”
Hastings quarterback Jarrett Synek accounted for six total touchdowns — five through the air and one on the ground — throwing for 379 yards on 19-for-26 passing and rushing for 33. Carson Shoemaker caught touchdown passes of 41 and 33 yards while Braden Kalvelage took a pass 80 yards for a score. Austin Nauert and Gareth Jones also hauled in receiving touchdowns.
HHS has wanted to get its rushing attack going, and it did a solid job moving the ball on the ground. The Tigers totaled 164 yards rushing on 27 carries, averaging 6.1 yards per carry.
“We had a lot of guys contribute, obviously,” the HHS coach said. “I thought our line blocked well when we ran the ball, so we had a good mix of the run game as well.”
The Hastings defense limited Roncalli to 115 yards on the ground, with 46 of those yards coming on a breakaway touchdown by Darik Rodgers — who scored both of the Crimson Pride’s rushing TDs.
HHS made some plays in the passing game, especially defensive back Ziade Weidner, who picked off three passes by Roncalli quarterback Austin Schwarz. The Tigers did give up 301 yards through the air, 66 of which was on a long touchdown, so some things will need to be shored up there. But overall, the squad is anxious for its second-round matchup with Northwest.
“It’s going to be a tough game, but we’re looking at it like it’s another opponent. We’re just preparing like we normally do. We can’t look too much into who we’re playing. We just have to keep it rolling,” Synek said.
“It’s always kind of a rough game; we don’t like each other very much,” Carson Shoemaker said of the rivalry with Northwest. “We went out there and brought energy (last week), and we love to beat them. We want to do that again.”
Hastings ended the regular season with a 30-19 victory over the Vikings. The HHS head coach knows Northwest will be hungry for some revenge in the rivalry game.
“It’s going to be a battle. It’ll be no different than when we played them last Friday,” Shoemaker said. “Our kids are ready for it and I’m sure theirs are too.”
Roncalli (3-7)...........0 0 14 7 — 21
Hastings (8-1)......14 14 13 6 — 47
H — 12 run Jarrett Synek (Breyer Menke kick)
H — 6 pass Synek to Gareth Jones (Menke kick)
H — 41 pass Synek to Carson Shoemaker (Menke kick)
H — 33 pass Synek to Shoemaker (Menke kick)
R — 15 run Darik Rodgers (Brady McGill kick)
H — 80 pass Synek to Braden Kalvelage
H — 10 run Shoemaker (kick failed)
R — 46 run Rodgers (McGill kick)
H — 5 pass Synek to Austin Nauert
R — 66 pass Austin Schwarz to Jake Orr (McGill kick)
