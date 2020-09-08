The Hastings High Tigers (5-6) rallied back after a first set loss to defeat the Grand Island Islanders 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 Tuesday. The Tigers, who have won four out of the last five games, overcame multiple unforced errors to defeat the tough Islanders squad.
“We are a long way from where we need to be,” said Tigers head coach Dave Hepner. “We still make a lot of unforced errors, but we’ve won four out of the last five matches now so I think we’re turning the corner and anytime you win you’ve got to be happy.”
The Islanders jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in set number one. The Tigers tied the score at 16 apiece, but the Islanders outscored the Tigers 9-3 to win set one 25-19.
The Tigers took an early 11-8 lead in set two, getting an ace serve from senior Dacey Sealey and a block from juniors Maddie Hilgendorf and Karsyn Cress. Junior libero Carley Norlen had multiple digs in the match, including one on the final play of the second set that led the Tigers to a 25-21 victory in set two.
“Carley in the back row is doing some really great things,” said Hepner of his libero. “She had some great digs for us tonight and is just always where she needs to be.”
With the score tied at eight apiece early in set three, Tigers senior middle blocker Hayden Stephenson came alive, tallying three kills to give them a 14-10 lead. Up 20-18, it was Stephenson again, knocking down a solo block to give the Tigers the momentum they needed to finish set three 25-19.
“Hayden had four blocking errors in the second set and we still won 25-21 so we kind of got after her a little bit,” said Hepner. “But she’s super coachable and just a great leader, so she regrouped and had a great third and fourth set for us.”
The Tigers were a little shaky to start set number four as the Islanders nailed two early aces. The Tigers outside duo of Sealey and junior Katelyn Shaw rattled off five kills to give them a narrow 9-8 lead.
“Dacey and Kate did a really nice job of finding the split in the block and reading the court,” Hepner said. “They just kept giving us big swings and working hard on the outside.”
Stephenson joined in with two more kills for the Tigers midway through the set. Sophomores Charli Coil and Hannah Satterly, and Sealey each added an ace for the Tigers as they took a 21-16 lead. The Tigers scored the final three points of the match, finishing with a kill from Stephenson to win 25-19.
“GISH is very athletic and are very good servers, they set a big block for us and their libero was lights out,” Hepner said. “So it was good to see our girls respond like they did and just play hard and have fun. I don’t know if we made fewer mistakes tonight but we were the aggressor down the stretch and I think that made the difference.”
