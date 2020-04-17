ERIK BUDERUS
Hastings Tribune
LINCOLN — For the first three quarters of their game in the opening round of the Class B boys state basketball tournament at the Devaney Sports Center, the Hastings High boys were entrenched in a nip-and-tuck battle with York.
The Tigers trailed by one point entering the fourth quarter, and it appeared shaky that the team would advance out of the first round.
But, in the fourth quarter, the Tigers rallied to advance to the semifinals with a 54-42 victory.
HHS will play top-seeded Ralston today at the Devaney Center at 7 p.m. Ralston knocked off Gretna 48-45 Thursday.
Michael Etzelmiller opened the final period with a three-pointer, which gave HHS a 34-32 advantage. It also sparked a 7-0 run as Etzelmiller added a second trey moments later.
The outburst was more than enough as the Tigers never trailed again.
“We wanted to go inside because we felt we had the height advantage in the paint,” HHS coach Mark Etzelmiller said. “We were more patient on offense, and we started to attack them. The guys did a good job of finding the open shooter and that’s what we’ve been doing all year. Those three-pointers gave us a boost.”
The Tigers went right to work in the paint on each of their first three possessions of the final quarter. Andy Williams assisted Etzelmiller on both of his treys and added a free throw during the 7-0 run.
HHS also converted on 11-of-17 free throws in the final quarter, including Jack Lind’s 5-for-6 effort.
The free throws kept York at bay as lightning-quick guard Derek McKenzie tried to keep his team close. McKenzie tried to use dribble penetration to soften the Tiger defense. For the first three quarters, it was effective as he scored 13 of his 16 points.
But HHS switched away from a man defense and into a zone in the fourth quarter. The defensive switch also helped HHS slow down York’s 6-foot-4 post player Danny Dutmer who scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the first three quarters.
The Tigers outscored York 23-10 in the final period.
“That really helped, when we went into a zone in the fourth,” Mark Etzelmiller said. “They weren’t hurting us from the outside, and our size helped slow them down on the inside. Teams aren’t used to seeing us in a zone, and it also helped us get our legs back for the final stretch.”
Both teams struggled from the field in the game. HHS missed it’s first seven field goal attempts, but York missed its first five and led 5-4 with 1:12 left in the first quarter.
The Dukes rallied in the third quarter after trailing 22-20 at halftime, to take the lead after attacking the post offensively on their first eight possessions of the second half.
McKenzie and Dutmer combined to score all 12 of York’s third quarter points. HHS was held to just nine on 3-of-12 shooting.
Etzelmiller was the only Tiger to reach double figures in scoring. He finished with 20. Williams led with 10 rebounds.
Hastings High (54)
Berndt 2-10 1-2 6, Kautz 3-6 0-0 8, An. Williams 2-6 2-5 6, Etzelmiller 7-18 3-4 20, Lind 1-4 5-6 7, Carper 1-2 4-4 6, Gentert 0-1 0-0 0, Krueger 0-1 1-2 1, A. Williams 0-1 1-2 1, Team 16-48 16-23 54.
York (42)
Wiehn 1-5 1-1 3, Berg 0-3 0-1 0, Junge 1-3 0-0 0, McKenzie 5-10 5-7 16, Dutmer 6-10 7-10 19, Adams 0-3 0-0 0, Schulz 0-2 0-0 0, Vanous 0-1 0-0 0, Harlow 0-0 1-2 1, Leinen 0-1 0-0 0, Huff 0-1 0-0 0, Team 13-39 14-21 42.
Hastings High (18-4) 7 15 9 23 QJ54
York (17-6) 5 15 12 10 QJ42
Three-point goals Q HHS 6-17 (Berndt 1-6, Kautz 2-5, Etzelmiller 3-6), York 2-12 (Wiehn 0-2, Berg 0-2, Junge 1-1, McKenzie 1-4, Adams 0-2, Leinen 0-1). Rebounds Q HHS 33 (An. Williams 10), York 34 (Dutmer 12). Turnovers Q HHS 8, York 14. Total fouls QJHHS 18, York 20. Fouled out Q HHS (Berndt). Technicals Q none.
