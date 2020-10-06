The Hastings softball team had to wait more than two hours after the scheduled start time to officially punch its ticket to the district finals Tuesday at the Smith Softball Complex, but the Tigers took care of business against an exhausted Northwest.
The Vikings spent roughly 3 1/2 hours battling rival Grand Island Central Catholic for 10 innings in a 16-15 win in the elimination game. Meanwhile, the Tigers had to be beaten twice, but they knew Northwest was on the ropes and they delivered the knockout blow in the first game, winning 10-4 and capturing the district finals berth.
“It was nice to get the W. We’re battling some major injuries, so to just come out and be able to take care of business is nice,” said HHS head coach Ashley Speak. “(Northwest) is a team that’s going to fight until the bitter end, even after playing their four-hour game. So, you tip your cap to them and hopefully we see them again Wednesday at the state tournament.”
Hastings warmed up several times while waiting for its game to begin. The first game of the subdistrict championship series was set to begin at 4 p.m., but first pitch of the contest wasn’t until after 6 p.m.
“I think it was (tough to stay focused), but I think softball is one of those sports where you’re used to sitting around in the summer, waiting for fields to open up, and it’s something you may expect at the state tournament, too,” Speak said.”(Time delays are) something you have to learn to focus on and be able to overcome.”
After the first inning, it was easy to tell which team was fresh and ready to go and which one had just completed an epic, exhausting battle. Hastings’ starting pitcher Faith Molina got out of the top of the first after facing just three batters, and the Tiger offense tacked on four runs in the opening frame, all of which came with two outs.
A pair of two-out walks set up KK Laux for an RBI single, plating Kaelan Schultz for the first run of the game. Delaney Mullen and Laux advanced a base on the throw home to try and get Schultz, and they both then scored on a single from Molina. Peytin Hudson drove in the final run of the frame for an early 4-0 lead.
Hastings added another run in the third, but the Vikings scored two in the fourth to cut the lead to 5-2. The Tigers answered with a bases-loaded walk and a pair of two run singles, one of which came from Molina, who helped her own cause with two hits and three RBIs.
Hudson’s two-run single made it a 10-2 game, and while the Viking staved off an early ending, the Tigers never let the lead be put in jeopardy. Hudson came into the game in the sixth inning and closed the door on the Vikings. Molina threw five-plus innings and allowed just three earned runs.
“(Molina and Hudson) are key; we kind of go as they go,” Speak said. “They lead the charge and they do a nice job. They can close down an inning quickly and get our offense back on the field. That’s a big deal for us.”
Hastings went into Tuesday’s games second in the wildcard points and will host the district final. The standings were unofficial as of press time, but there is a possibility that HHS could face off with crosstown rival Adams Central in Friday’s best-of-three series.
Regardless of who Hastings plays, Speak said her team is just going to focus on itself and try to accomplish its goal of reaching the state tournament.
“We’ll take it light (Wednesday); we’ll just do some easy hitting and get our legs back underneath us,” the HHS coach said. “We’ll get after it Thursday and do some prep; we’ll find out who we play and do some scouting, and then we’ll go from there.”
Northwest.......................................000 211 0 — 4 6 1
Hastings.........................................401 500 x — 10 8 1
W — Faith Molina. L — Kylie Caspersen.
In the tourney’s first game of the day, Northwest led Grand Island Central Catholic 9-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. The Crusaders rallied to score three runs in the inning and then four more in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 9-all.
Both squads traded blows in extra innings. In both the eighth and ninth, Northwest scored a run in the top of the frames only to have the Crusaders tie the game in the bottom of the inning.
Even when the Vikings tallied five runs in the top of the 10th, GICC was not out of it, scoring four runs to pull within 16-15 with two outs and the bases loaded. But Alicyn O’Neill flew out to right field where Nicole Halsey made a running catch to end the thriller.
“I told the girls, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever, in my years of coaching, been involved in a game that long, and I don’t think I ever want to because the older I get, the heart can’t take that,’ ” joked Northwest coach Mitch Sadd.
GICC will still advance to the district final as a wildcard qualifier. Going into Tuesday’s action, the Crusaders were fifth in the wildcard standings.
Northwest............................103 410 011 5 — 16 20 2
GICC......................................200 003 411 4 — 15 18 6
W — Ava Laurent. L — Alicyn O’Neill.
2B — NW, Ava Laurent, Ahdriana Medrano (2), Kylie Capserson (2), Nicole Halsey; GICC, Jessica Zehendner.
HR — GICC, Boston Boucher (2), Alexis Mudloff, Kiernan Paulk, Zehendner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.