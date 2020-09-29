The Hastings softball team was at home Tuesday night at the Smith Softball Complex as it took on the Kearney Bearcats. After the Bearcats took game one from the Tigers 10-5, the Tigers bats came alive as they enacted the run rule in the second game, winning 15-7 to split the doubleheader.
“I think we will take it at this point,” said HHS head coach Ashley Speak. “We are battling some injuries and things like that. Just being able to grind out a win against a very good Kearney team; you know they hit the ball well and have a very solid defense, so, we will take all we can get and kind of roll into districts.”
Kearney got on the board early in the first game. After a Bella Molina walk, Marisa Chamberlin stepped up and hit a two-run shot to give the Bearcats an early 2-0 lead. Hastings bounced back in the first with Delaney Mullen hitting a double that scored Kaelan Schultz to cut the lead 2-1.
The next scoring opportunity came in the fourth inning. In the top of the frame, Kearney managed to score three runs. A walk from Chamberlin off of Tiger starting pitcher Faith Molina, a single from Sophi Junker and a double from Jaylin Harsh gave the Bearcats a 5-1 lead. In the bottom of the fourth, Mullen and KK Laux each had a single and a stolen base to set up a Molina single to cut into the lead 5-3. In the sixth inning, Kearney managed to add one more run, a lead off homerun from from Sophi Junker to extend the lead 6-3. Hastings answered the run with a walk from Schultz and two singles from Mullen and Molina to drive home Schultz to make it a 6-4 game.
But in the top of the seventh, Kearney blew the game open. Abby Heins reached base on an error, Bella Molina and Marisa Chamberlin both drew walks, and then Sophi Junker hit a grand slam to extend the lead, winning 10-5.
The second game for the Tigers was better all around especially their pitching
“We have been battling injuries on both sides,” said Speak, “We just need one of them to show up and they do a very nice job of complimenting each other in that aspect. Peytin (Hudson) did a really nice job shutting down their (Kearney) hitters and Faith (Molina) battled if we could have scored some runs we could have won both games.”
In the top of the first Peytin Hudson and the Tiger defense came out strong after giving up a double to Heins. Hudson managed to earn a strikeout and ground ball to end the inning. Hastings scored three runs in the bottom of the frame.
A two run-shot from Sammy Schmidt and a solo shot from Kaelan Schultz to put the Tigers up 3-0. The next scoring opportunity came in the bottom of the fourth for Hastings. Four straight hitters for HHS each had a single that would set up a Schmidt double to score three runs. Then, Mullen hit a single to score Schmidt and give the Tigers a 9-2 lead.
Kearney answered back with five runs of their own, including a grand slam from Kyan Nickel, cutting the deficit 9-7. Hastings then scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth that involved a two-run blast from Alex Curtis to extend the lead 13-7.
Hastings added two more runs in the sixth that resulted from a Molina double and singles from Curtis, McKinsey Long and Sophie Cerveny to run- rule the Bearcats 15-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.