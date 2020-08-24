GRAND ISLAND — Hastings girls golf coach Rick Christy knows his team is heading in the right direction. Several of his Tigers have put in extensive hours during the summer working on their game on the course.
Monday, HHS finally got the chance to compete against other teams in its first tournament of the season at Indianhead Golf Course. And while the Tigers did face a few struggles, Christy saw enough to be encouraged about what’s still to come this season.
“I feel good about this team, but from a varsity standpoint, we’re not deep; we don’t have a lot of depth and we don’t have a lot of margin for error,” the coach said.
The Tigers finished in third place as a team, totaling a score of 441, just eight strokes behind second-place Kearney Catholic. Doniphan-Trumbull was sixth after shooting a 511, and Adams Central turned in a 602 to place eighth.
Hastings’ lone state qualifier from last season is Natalie Brandt, and the Tigers’ No. 1 golfer placed 10th, despite not having her best day. She shot a 104 after carding a 48 on the front nine.
“I’m a little disappointed because my No. 1, Natalie Brandt, really put a lot of time in this summer, and she just didn’t strike it the way she’s used to striking it. She kind of let it get into her head, and that’s usually a strength of hers, just the way she manages the course and copes with the conditions,” Christy said. “I have no concerns about her moving forward. ... She’s invested the time.”
Anna Brandt shot the Tigers’ best score with a 102, which earned her seventh place. Christy said Brandt, sophomore, also put a lot of time in on the course during this summer.
“One thing I feel good about is that we had a few of our girls invest the time. To get better at this sport, you have to do it; you can’t just turn it on for two months throughout the year and expect to improve,” he said. “(Brandt) reaped the benefits of playing a lot of tournament golf this summer and responded with our best score of the day.”
Perhaps the most encouraging part of Monday’s invite was the play of Leah Krings. Playing in her first competitive round, Krings finished with a 105, just one stroke shy of earning a medal.
Christy said Krings keeping up that level of play could be a huge factor in the team’s success.
“She’s got the right stuff. She’s got a good demeanor for golf; she doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low. She backed that 56 (on the front) with a 49, which is really good to see,” the coach said.
After taking a year off, Christy and the Tigers are happy to have Kaitlyn Zimmerman back on the team. Though he said she may not be happy with her score Monday, she’s got the experience — including a state appearance in 2018 — to be an asset. Zimmerman finished with a 130, while Aleaya Gayman turned in a score of 138 in her first varsity competition.
Hastings will have a big test on Friday, when it competes in the Kearney invite.
“You’ve got six or seven of the top 10 in Class A and three or four of the top five in B; it’s a monster. It’s murderer’s row of a meet. But it’ll be good experience for them,” Christy said.
Doniphan-Trumbull’s Kelsey Essex had the best score among Tribland golfers after finishing with a 98. Chris Seberger said Essex improved her score by eight strokes from the same invite last year.
“She played a lot this summer, so I knew she should do well this year. This was the first meet, and she’s only a sophomore, so I know she was nervous. But it was good to see her come in and be consistent and do well,” Seberger said. “I’m very happy. It’s just the start.”
Seberger said Sydney Rainforth also improved quite a bit from last year. After finishing with a 126 at D-T’s home invite last year, she carded a 111 on Monday. The Cardinals’ coach said she’s excited to see more progression from her team this season.
“A huge improvement from last year...But like I said, it’s a starting place for us. I’m just looking forward to things improving as the season goes on,” Seberger said.
Adams Central is experiencing a big change in its lineup, as the young Patriots have little experience going into the season. But that didn’t stop Sidney O’Dey from turning in an impressive performance for her first competition.
“First meet of her life, and she shoots a 115 — that’s not too bad of a start,” said AC head coach Katie Feezell. “We’ve got a young team with just one returning and a lot of freshmen.”
The Patriots’ coach said her team does have a lot of ground to make up, but the girls are just happy to have a season after the COVID-19 pandemic caused other states to cancel their fall seasons.
“Not only will they get used to playing competitive golf but the new rules (due to the pandemic) and playing with others that you don’t know in the situation we’re in. We’re just grateful to be on the course competing,” Feezell said. “We’ll take it one meet at a time and hopefully they’ll keep coming.
Team scores
1, Grand Island Central Catholic 407; 2, Northwest 433; 3, Hastings 441; 4, Kearney Catholic 459; 5, St. Paul 508; 6, Doniphan-Trumbull 511; 7, Arcadia-Loup City 570; 8, Adams Central 602
Individual scores
1, Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 82; 2, Angela Messere, GICC, 85; 3, Ashlynn Kucera, GICC, 97; 4, Kelsey Essex, D-T, 98; 5, Morgan Sheckler, KC, 98; 6, Hailey Schuster, NW, 101; 7, Anna Brandt, HHS, 102; 8, Maddie Miller, Heart, 103; 9, Sarah Pelc, STP, 104; 10, Natalie Brandt, HHS, 104
Hastings scores
7, Anna Brandt 102; 10, Natalie Brandt 104; Leah Krings 105; Kaitlyn Zimmerman 130; 5, Aleaya Gayman 138
Doniphan-Trumbull scores
4, Kelsey Essex, 98; Sydney Rainforth 111; Katelyn Varah 151; Cori Wolfe 153; 5, Hailey Keezer 151
Adams Central scores
Sidney O’Dey 115; Emily Stoeger 130; Ella Lieske 175; Morgan Stoeger 182
