In December, the Hastings College men’s basketball team and Dakota Wesleyan went toe-to-toe in a comeback victory for the Tigers at the Mitchell Corn Palace, and on Saturday, the Broncos looked to avenge the loss at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Though it was a close game, a strong second half propelled the Tigers to a 92-76 victory over the Broncos.
“I thought our guys battled hard, and like I told them in the locker room: our effort, I thought, was good," HC head coach Bill Gavers said.
The Broncos had a strong start to the game, including junior Dashawn Walker scoring the first four points for the Broncos on a pair baskets, but were answered both times with Tiger baskets to a 4-4 tie.
Bronco sophomore Karson Gansebom kept the hot streak going, draining a 3-pointer. Gansebom doubled the lead with yet another 3-pointer, but Tiger senior Nick Harden had an answer with a 3-pointer of his own.
For a third straight possession, Gansebom connected with the net from beyond the arc and got a shot off from mid-range, leading to him scoring 11 of the first 15 points for the Broncos and putting his team ahead 15-7 with 14:11 to go in the first half.
After Gansebom got a layup on an offensive foul by the Tigers to go ahead by eight again, the Tigers were able to quiet the Broncos with a 9-0 run to go ahead 18-17. Bronco sophomore Mason Hiemstra ended the run with a layup, putting the Broncos ahead once more.
After the Tigers scored a basket to change the lead for a second time, Bronco sophomore Braden Kizer got in on the action with a layup of his own, which became a three-point, 23-20 lead when Hiemstra got a layup to go.
With 8:49 on the clock, the Tigers hit a pair of 3-pointers to tie the game, and then take a three-point lead of their own, but Gansebom again came in with a fourth 3-pointer to tie the game once more at 25-25.
With the game tied at 25 apiece, the Tigers heated up, changed the pace of the contest, and went on a crucial 13-0 run spanning nearly three minutes. Bronco senior Ben Juhl finally ended the run with a 3-pointer.
After Kizer and Tiger junior Ace Zorr went back-and-forth, Gansebom got the Broncos back to within 10 of the Tigers with a layup, which he also drew a foul on. With the chance of an and-one opportunity, Gansebom drained the free throw and got his team back within single digits of the Tigers.
Down 49-36 and two minutes left in the first half, the Broncos were able to make the best of an offensive turnover by the Tigers, with Juhl getting a layup to go and start a run that would end the half. Gansebom continued the run with a pair of free throws before Walker hit a buzzer-beater to get the Broncos to within seven, making it a 49-42 Tigers lead at the intermission.
Walker got into a crucial groove in the opening minutes of the half, hitting a pair of baskets, putting the Broncos behind by one possession at 52-50 and 17:07 left in the contest.
The Tigers answered Walker’s 4-0 run with a 5-0 run that gave them the ability to trade baskets in the following minutes, and were not able to build their lead to double digits again until 10:54 struck on the game clock.
“There were some things; jumping to the ball, keeping the ball out of the post, getting around the post, giving some second shots in inopportune times. I thought we ran some good offensively. Got to a pretty good start to the second half," said Gavers.
At the 8:19 mark, Walker got a steal and fed it to Hiemstra, who capitalized on the turnover with a layup, getting the Broncos to within eight. Later, Juhl got the Broncos in another rhythm with a layup, but the Tigers had an answer, scoring the next 11 points to take a 22-point, 87-65 lead down the stretch and ride it to their eventual 92-76 victory.
Four Broncos were in double digits with Gansebom leading the way at 26 points off four 3-pointers and a 6-for-7 day at the charity stripe. Walker tallied 18 points, and rounding out the double-digit scorers were Hiemstra and Juhl with 12 apiece.
For the Tigers, freshman Teegan Evers played well in the second half, finishing the day with 28 points.
"The thing we've got to do is execute better," Gavers said. "So there are a lot of little nuances to the game, per se, that we have to execute better on. Things like jumping to the ball, anticipating. I thought the first couple of possessions, we made a couple scouting errors that gave them a little confidence, so we have got to eliminate those mistakes. When you are at a size disadvantage, positioning, positioning is always important whether you have size or don’t have size, but it really becomes magnified if you are outsized, you have to be great with your positioning.”
The Broncos, who are now 6-15 on the season and 2-14 in conference play, will have a crucial matchup on Wednesday at Lynn Farrell Arena, taking on the Mount Marty Lancers in a game that has major implications on the Broncos’ chances of making the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament.
“We have to sweep them in order to even have an opportunity to get in," said Gavers. "We played well at their place. I’m sure they will come in here hungry… We have to have a good mindset going into Monday and Tuesday practices, and carry that into Wednesday.”
