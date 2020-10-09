Hastings High clinched its sixth consecutive district title Friday at Smith Softball Complex. The state tournament berth came at the expense of the Tigers’ crosstown rival Adams Central.
HHS exploded for 22 runs across two games in a best-of-three series that propelled the program into what has become familiar territory.
“We’re super excited to be able to return to the state tournament,” said HHS head coach Ashley Speak.
Hastings dominated Adams Central 12-0 in game one, and, aside from a defensive slip up late in game two, did the same in a 10-3 victory.
The Tigers jumped on the Patriots immediately, taking advantage of a hit batsmen and an error to go ahead 4-0 in the first inning of the opener. Kaelan Schultz had an RBI single and Delaney Mullen a run-scoring double in the frame.
HHS didn’t even need three offensive half innings to bury the Patriots, as it added eight runs in the second to activate the mercy rule.
Eleven Tigers stepped to the plate in the second stanza. Again, Mullen doubled — this time scoring two. Peytin Hudson also slashed a two-bagger for two runs.
Faith Molina needed just 35 pitches to mow down Adams Central’s lineup and collected three strikeouts along the way.
Carlee Wissing had two of AC’s four hits in the short game.
“We had a couple of mistakes and you really pay for it against Hastings,” said Adams Central coach Tim Marker. “They have runners on bases and advance really well. We had a couple of mistakes that really let them get going and then it’s just tough to come back on them in those situations.”
Adams Central’s offense experienced similar struggles in game two, failing to record a hit until the fourth inning off of Hudson, Hastings’ starter.
Tiger pitchers combined for 10 innings, nine hits allowed, five strikeouts, no walks, and three runs (none earned) Friday.
“(Faith and Peytin) are an awesome 1-2 punch,” Speak said. “Faith can throw fairly hard and P-Hud can spot up about any pitch.”
As visitors in game two, Hastings struck first with Sammy Schmidt knocking in Sophie Cerveny, who led off with a single. Then, Molina chased Schmidt home with a double.
AC starter Kate Ludemann stranded three Tiger runners in the second, but not before Schmidt collected two more RBI with a single.
Delaney Mullen homered in the fourth and McKinsey Long scored KK Laux with a sacrifice later in the frame.
The Tigers appeared to be headed for another mercy rule victory when Cerveny plated Long for Hastings’ eighth run with a single in the sixth, but Adams Central showed its fight to extend the game.
Macie Wolever singled and Wissing reached on an error to start the home half of the inning. Teagan Abbott erased the goose egg with a run-scoring single, plating Wolever, and after Elli Marker reached on an error, Brianna Stroh brought in Wissing with a fielder’s choice. Then, Abbott tagged up on a pop out by Libby Trausch.
“In that second game, we were hitting the ball a little bit better, but they’ve got good outfielders, who just really shrink the outfield,” Marker said. “There’s not really room for you to get hits in there. And they have people like that everywhere. It’s just really tough to get hits and we were able to get three runs. across in that sixth inning, kind of get back into it a little bit, and that’s what makes me really proud of our girls. They didn’t give up all year long, regardless of the situation.”
Hastings earned the runs back with three singles and sac bunt in the seventh to reach the final tally. But defense will be the main focus heading into state, Speak said.
“We’ve got to put them in some high-pressure situations,” Speak said. “They don’t like to run, so maybe we will do that, but we just need to clean it up. We’ve played fairly well (defensively) all year, we’ve just had those little spurts. We don’t want that to happen at the state tournament.”
Marker, whose Adams Central team has never made an appearance at the state tournament, holds Hastings in high regard.
“It could be two years in a row that we lose to the state champion in a district final,” Marker said. The Patriots lost to eventual champion Wayne, 2-0 and 7-2, last season.
“Just really proud of the girls and the way they were able to stay the course, do what we do, and keep battling. You’re going to have some highs and lows, but they just kept battling. I’m really proud of the fact that we’re here playing on the last day with this group of 16. Hastings did a great job today and that’s why they’re moving forward.”
The Tigers have shown no issues in getting their name etched in the state tournament bracket through the years, but it’s consistently been an early exit.
“We’ve been there several years and this year we just kind of want to make a serious run, and, hopefully, get to Friday and see what we can do,” Speak said.
Cerveny, one of five seniors and the Tigers’ starting centerfielder, said the team is more relaxed than in previous years.
“We just want to put it all out there. We’ve got nothing to lose,” she said.
Game one
AC (22-14)........000 xxx x — 0 4 3
HHS (28-3)......48x xxx x — 12 6 0
W — Faith Molina. L — Talyn Schernikau.
2B — H, Peytin Hudson, Delaney Mullen.
Game two
HHS (29-3)....220 211 2 — 10 11 3
AC (22-15)........000 003 0 — 3 5 2
W — Peytin Hudson. L — Kate Ludemann.
2B — H, McKinsey Long, Molina.
HR — H, Delaney Mullen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.