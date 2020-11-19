It’s been nearly three decades since the Adams Central football team prepared to play in a state championship game, but on Friday, the Patriots will strap on their helmets and take to the gridiron with the chance at bringing home its first state title in program history.
There are a few similarities between this year’s AC squad and the 1993 team that finished as state runner-up, whether it be the teams’ emphasis on moving the ball on the ground or the Patriots flying a bit under the radar early in their respective seasons.
Those familiar with the 1993 team may notice a few more similarities in the roster. Chad Trausch was an integral part of the Adams Central backfield during the Patriots’ previous title game appearance, and donning the Patriots’ jersey in this year’s state championship will be Trausch’s son, Jack.
The father-son duo is just one of several on the team.
“It’s neat to get to share that experience,” Chad said. “He’s a freshman and doesn’t play a ton, but he’s enjoying it. My brother also has a son on the team and we both got to experience it at the same time together, and it’s neat to get to see our sons be a part of the team and share it.”
Chad was a senior when AC was in the ’93 title game, and his brother, Scott, was a sophomore on the team. Scott’s son on this year’s squad, Grant, is a sophomore. Ricky Waldron’s son Richard is another Patriot making a title game appearance in the same family. Darrion Walther, a freshman on the team, is the nephew of Eric Walther, who competed for the Patriots in 1993 and went on to walk on at the University of Nebraska.
The bond that this year’s team has with each other very much resembles that of a family, and that’s another similarity Chad said the two AC teams share. He knows the 1993 team was tight-knit and played for each other, and he sees the same in the 2020 team.
“I think they play for each other. I think there’s a true bond,” he said. “They play as a team. I know when we played, it didn’t matter who got the limelight. It was just one of those deals where kids played for each other and for the betterment of the team and see how far you get.”
Adams Central will travel to Pierce Friday to play the Bluejays for the Class C-1 state title at 5 p.m. The game will not be played at Memorial Stadium, as originally scheduled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pierce earned the home game as the higher seed.
Advancing to the state championship game is never easy, but it’s especially difficult when a team loses as many senior impact players as the Patriots did. Graduation hit AC hard after it went to the semifinals last year, where they lost to — none other than — the Bluejays.
Pierce dominated last year’s semifinals, pounding the ball on the ground 65 times for 486 yards rushing. The two teams were polar opposites in style of play, but this year, the two squads more resemble each other. Both teams average more than 200 yards rushing per game, and the scoring average for each squad is just 0.5 points per game different.
Adams Central quarterback Cam Foster has upped his game during the playoffs. The senior was injured in the Patriots’ loss to St. Paul and missed the regular season finale. But in the three state tournament games leading up to the title game, Foster has thrown for 703 yards and eight touchdowns; he had 720 yards and 10 touchdowns in the previous seven games.
The Patriots workhorse running back Hyatt Collins also got hit with an injury late in the season, but Macrae Huyser, a senior, has picked up where Collins left off, rushing for 182 yards in the last two games.
AC’s defense has been terrific against the pass this season, allowing just 111.6 yards per game through the air. The Patriots have given up an average of 13.6 points per game. The defense has been solid against the run during the playoffs, and it’s going to need to be again on Friday against Pierce’s fierce rushing attack.
The Bluejays rack up 268.4 yards on the ground per outing, and they’re led by a pair of running backs that are carrying the ball at 7 yards per clip — Tyler Race (7.0 yards per carry) leads the team with 890 yards rushing while Michael Kruntorad (7.1) has rushed for 600 yards. The two have combined for 24 touchdowns. On the year, Pierce has eight players with at least 100 yards rushing.
Pierce has been battle tested throughout the season, beating four teams with at least six wins during the regular season and outscoring them 189-67. In the playoffs, the Bluejays cruised through the first two rounds before grinding out a 21-14 victory over St. Paul, a team that beat AC by six in the game Foster got injured.
The stage is set for the ultimate form of vengeance for Adams Central. Pierce eliminated the Patriots in Hastings last year in the semifinals, and now AC has the chance to knock off the Bluejays on their home field in the state title game.
Chad Trausch may not recall the exact feelings he had the night before his state championship game, but he still remembers the feeling he had after playing his final game.
“Every kid is different how they handle it, but for the seniors, it’s the end of their career. It’s a good way to finish up, knowing when you’re last game is going to be. And the underclassmen know they can build off it going into next year. It’s quite an accomplishment to get this far.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.