I am writing in regard to the Osborne Drive East/16th Street viaduct issue.
I have a particular personal interest in the current state and the eventual fate of the viaduct and its adjacent North Hastings neighborhood.
This viaduct and the area around it are now essentially neglected by the city of Hastings, attracting crime.
Furthermore, the response by an ambulance Friday evening to my residence was slow with the crew being unfamiliar with this North Hastings neighborhood.
I needed to leave the side of my elderly friend lying next to my car with a broken rib to motion the crew down from Hastings Medical Park to help expedite the response.
This was a cold evening and the ambulance crew was dispatched from Lincoln Park station on West J Street..
Why when the station on North Hastings Avenue is less than a mile away, or just over six blocks when the viaduct route was open to traffic?
With the Davita Dialysis Clinic and Hastings Medical Park in this neighborhood, I truly hope that each fire station has at least one crewed ambulance at each station during regular business hours.
One was available to us Friday evening.
Fact: A home immediately adjacent to the 19th Street approach to the viaduct was burglarized and extensively damaged in broad daylight less than two months ago.
Fact: Osborne Drive East between 22nd Street to the viaduct and West 19th Street received minimal snow removal efforts during this severe winter season. These streets tended to remain icy and restricted compared to the expertly-cleared nearby Pioneer Spirit Hiking and Biking Trails.
Fact: The barricade effort, particularly on the north side of the viaduct, has not been regularly maintained, either. It has attracted repeated grafitti and has been close to coming down in the wind and has done little to impede foot traffic and grafitti on the viaduct itself.
Fact: The highway "advance warning" "bridge closed" sign blew away from its mounting on a light pole and spent significant time in the ditch across Osborne Drive East.
Fact: Street lights were out on the viaduct at night for significant periods last spring and summer.
What is the message that is being sent to this historic North Hastings neighborhood, its longstanding businesses and our guest visitors in Hastings that may not travel far beyond the attractions up here?
I consider these issues to be serious concerns which negatively affect the residences, businesses, major medical and dental services and the now two churches in the neighborhood.
These current conditions may not have all been foreseeable at the time of the viaduct's closure to traffic but each of these concerns need immediate attention and follow-up improvements from the applicable city departments.
I make these statements from my five decades-plus experience of residing, working, shopping and from being seen medically in this North Hastings neighborhood.
I have lived here before the viaduct was closed and I have seen and experienced these new issues arise after its closure in June 2019.
It is in the public record that the city supposedly had placed the highway advance warning signs correctly and that traffic and visitors would not encounter becoming lost near the viaduct.
These signs were simply placed on existing streetlight poles.
One could reason that Osborne Drive East remains an emergency snow route, though the often icy and less-often cleared conditions this winter proves otherwise?
Notable traffic still becomes lost in this neighborhood, including semi-trucks.
Traffic blockages on the U.S. Highway 281 bridge can and do occur, which have caused an additional time of 30 minutes detour to simply reach Hastings south of the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
The Osborne Drive East/ 16th Street Viaduct had traffic counts of between 4,200- 4,500 vehicles utilizing it daily with the higher counts occuring over weekends at the time of its closing. The U.S. HWY 281 Bridge averaged 22,000 vehicles daily then. Fire Department, EMS, and Police responses to emergencies in this neighborhood and the hotels and shopping north did regularly come from over the Osborne Drive East/ 16th Street Viaduct. Response times were outstanding to any crime, fire or medical emergency in this neighborhood then. Those outstanding response times are definitely a thing of the past now. I have not to this point seen, heard of or read of any current City of Hastings official publically recognizing that a major portion of Hastings Utilities' Gas Department systems' infrastructure locations are right here in this neighborhood. The original Peak Shaving Plant is remaining here on North Kansas Avenue. It consists of a high security fenced-lot, three giant side-by-side Liquid Propane storage tanks, their associated above ground piping manifolds and a pumping building. Fire hydrants inside of the fencing dedicated to two stand alone fire-fighting nozzles known as Monitors seem adequate to suppress a conflagration in its beginning stages. However, with winds out of an easterly or southerly direction, fire response and critical initial firefighting efforts now have limited approach options to this major HAZMAT site. At least, though, this plant has been lighted nightly with its yard lights since January 31, 1999, at dusk. Y2K demanded rapid, sure and safe entry to this critical piece of Hastings infrastructure. Y2K passed uneventfully, computerized-controls will not crash from unable to being to keep time past the year 1999 now, but the remaining inherent host of risks and precautionary planning necessities have not gone away.
I have supported the voter initiative petition efforts aimed at saving and repairing the Osborne Drive/ 16th Street Viaduct. Because of the unique aspects of this neighborhood, this historic economic driver, Emergency Route, recreational, conventions and hospitality area ,with its critical energy infrastructure, critical medical and dental services, two churches, cellular communications infrastructure and the railroad's main accesses deserve first-rate access and assured life-safety responses at all times. I have supported repair to the viaduct because of these reasons and from the lack of official attention to the $1 Million Dollars in contingency costs that the confusing $12.5 Million Bond issue that City leadership drew-up would have actually incurred daily, during an unknown and publicly undiscussed demolition period which would disrupt the two-track railroad mainline. Yes, the rail road will have the final approval of any demolition to the viaduct and will legally charge the City of Hastings $1Million dollars per day of disruption to it's rail traffic. The same $1 Million dollars-daily will also tally-up if the viaduct is simply torn down and removed. The original repair study estimate of $3.5 Million provided for contingency costs that typically arise during projects of this size and scope. That estimate required only one-lane closures to the viaduct, with no disruptive work necessary to impose on the rail road. Is repair truly viable? Granted, the viaduct now only has to support its own weight and atmospheric forces against it, but it is far from falling down at any time. The second "forensic" engineering study assured this outcome in writing but I count over eleven months of continuous safety provided from the viaduct's condition of its components now. If the structure is so obsolete and non-repairable, then why doesn't the City of Hastings avoid massive liability by doing more to protect anything or anyone that currently could so potentially suffer catastrophically if it really would collapse? This second study commissioned by City Leaders heavily supposes that the deep underground pilings forming the viaduct's actual foundation have to be rotten and ready to fail. This has not been proven by any non-destructive testing or excavations from that firm. The true condition of the viaduct foundation and its pilings is better evidenced from the alignment of the viaduct superstructure piers, the overall material condition of the viaduct's decking and pitch-deviations atop the viaduct. Is it really leaning one way or the other out of specifications; is the roadway on the decking moving out of alignment to the approaching earthen-ramps? Not visibly or from any accompanying evidence.
I urge all readers that reside in the City of Hastings with an interest in the Osborne Drive East/ 16th Street viaduct issue to consider this neighborhood's concerns of the current state and eventual fate of the North Hastings neighborhoods. Clearly, the viaduct's closure directly resulted in the closure of the Pump and Pantry Express convenience store and hurt the business and employees of the C3 Hotel and Convention Center. These instances occured before the COVID-19 Pandemic. The rapid response times of less than four minutes to properties with high occupancy, critical utility and HAZMAT infrastructure, to include the railroad yard and accesses, on the fringe of croplands and grasslands and risks of Wildland Fires is no more without the access from the viaduct. If the current and final voter initiative to repair the viaduct reaches the bond-issue stage again, the $3.5 Million amortizes to approximately $70,000 to the citizens of Hastings until it is paid after the typical 30-year period. Has Hastings already lost this amount in sales, property and occupancy tax revenue from these individual losses? Is this neighborhood an economic driver historically to Hastings and also a major part of what visitors still may only see of the city? Does this jewel of a neighborhood, all things considered, with the unmatchable access it possessed now just unequitably fall to ignorance as our City revises its traffic and parking master planning currently underway?
The Osborne Drive East/ 16th Street Viaduct and it's past, current and future contributing potential to Hastings' most assured seamless economic and population growth deserve the most reasonable re-examination of this issue by all concerned parties and voters.
