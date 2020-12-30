ROSELAND — The Silver Lake Mustangs (4-2) faced a tough opponent in the Timberwolves of Exeter-Milligan (9-1) in the Silver Lake holiday tournament Wednesday.
The Timberwolves held the Mustangs to just 17% from the field and forced 18 turnovers on their way to a 40-17 victory.
“I don’t know how many years we’ve been in this tournament but it seems like we always come out a little sluggish and we knew against a really good Silver Lake team we’d have to come out and bring it defensively,” said Timberwolves head coach Jackson Krejci. “That was kind of our challenge to the girls over break: don’t come out asleep, come out with some intensity and I think they did that.”
The Timberwolves held the Mustangs to just five shot attempts in the opening quarter while building a 16-4 first quarter lead. Junior Cameran Jansky had 10 points in the quarter for the Timberwolves, shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from the field.
Jansky continued her assault in the second quarter, nailing her first shot from beyond the arc to extend the Timberwolves lead 19-4. Junior Katelyn Karr and senior Kerigan Karr had back-to-back buckets for the Mustangs in the quarter, but the Timberwolves had an answer in junior Emma Olsen, who had a pair of buckets, as well.
The Timberwolves had a 26-8 halftime lead.
“We have been stressing a lot this year to create our defense first to force transition and high percentage shots," Kreejci said. "I think we had quite a few layups in transition and Cameran hit some outside jumpers in the half-court set.”
Senior Jaiden Papik connected from the 3-point line to open the second half, giving the Timberwolves a 20-point advantage. Katelyn Karr scored five points in the quarter for the Mustangs, but they trailed 15-35 with one quarter left to play.
The Timberwolves held the Mustangs to just two points in the final quarter as they went on to win 40-17, advancing to the championship game Thursday against the Shelton Bulldogs. The Mustangs will face the Parkview Christian Patriots.
“I give all the credit in the world to Exeter-Milligan. They played an excellent game and are a very good team, and they looked very good today,” said Mustangs head coach Keith Crowe. “We were a shell of what I know we can play. We just were not prepared to play at the start of the game and lost our composure early and we let them dictate everything. The only thing I can say is we have a chance to come back out and play (Thursday). I told the girls to wipe that game out of their minds and come back ready to battle.”
Jansky led all scorers with 17 points, shooting 70% from the floor. Sophomore Jasmine Turrubiates grabbed eight rebounds and four steals for the Timberwolves.
Katelyn Karr led the way for the Mustangs with 13 points.
E-M..........16 10 9 5 — 40
SL...............4 4 7 2 — 17
Exeter-Milligan (40)
Cammie Harrison 0-4 2-4 2, Cameron Jansky 7-10 0-0 17, Savana Krupicka 0-1 0-0 0, Maddie Luzum 1-4 0-0 2, Emma Olsen 4-6 0-0 8, Jaiden Papik 2-11 0-0 5, Jasmine Turrubiates 2-5 2-3 6.
Silver Lake (17)
Sydney Bartels 0-1 0-2 0, Samantha Bonifas 0-3 0-0 0, Amanda Ehrman 0-3 0-2 0, Taylor Hanson 0-1 0-0 0, Katelyn Karr 4-10 5-6 13, Kerigan Karr 2-10 0-0 4, Madison Miller 0-4 0-0 0, Lana Swanson 0-1 0-0 0, Georgi tenBensel 0-7 0-0 0.
Three-point field goals: Exeter-Milligan 4-11 (Jansky 3-4, Luzum 0-3, Papik 1-4), Silver Lake 0-11 (Ehrman 0-1, Katelyn Karr 0-1, Kerigan Karr 0-5, Miller= 0-1, Swanson 0-1, tenBensel 0-2)
