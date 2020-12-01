Building depth will be a priority for the Exeter-Milligan boys basketball team this season.
The Timberwolves return three starters from a year ago in senior Jackson Beethe and juniors Peyton Pribyl and Kole Svec. Beethe averaged 24 points and 7 rebounds a game last season.
Other players returning with varsity experience are junior Braden Capek and sophomores Marcus Krupicka and Daysan Staskal.
"Our depth will be young and will need time to develop," said coach Dean Fillipi.
Newcomers who could contribute are senior Dylan Bonds and freshmen Tyler Due, Andrew Vavra, Draven Payne, Troy Kallhoff and Devin Harrison.
