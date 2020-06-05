... And the spoils go to the champions!
One precious point separated the two best teams in the state of Nebraska here Friday afternoon as top rated North Platte upended the Hastings Tigers in an eyelash 14-13 decision.
NORTH PLATTE LEADS EARLY TO WIN
As over 3,600 grid partisans looked on, North Platte rushed to an early 14-7 first half lead, then battled on defense most of the way after intermission to snare the Big Ten and State Championship crown.
Friday's defeat was the fourth loss in as many tries int he eighteen year history of the Big Ten Playoff for Ollie Smith coached football teams and was the third time, and the second straight year, that North Platte has garnered the top prize.
With the victory, North Platte winds up the long 1962 campaign with nine straight victories and the mythical State Championship, while Hastings closes an impressive campaign with seven wins and just three losses and a second place rating.
North Platte, engineered by quarterbacking sensation and definite all-state threat Larry Wachholtz, scored in the initial stanza, then broke a 7-7 tie in the second quarter.
BIG UPRISING
That set the stage for an uprising by the Hastings Tigers early in the third period, only to see the Queen City effort fail by one meager point as the invading Bulldogs staged some brilliant defensive play on several occasions.
Hastings, with all-conference and all-state bidder and triple-threat ace Wayne Weber at the helm, could never be counted out until the final few seconds when desperation passes finally ended up with a big North Platte interception.
Coach Smith's proteges even made a last ditch field goal attempt, but Doug McArthur's kick was low and wide and the Tigers had to swallow the bitter pill of defeat.
The Tigers had two golden opportunities late in the fourth quarter, once from the eight yard stripe, only to see a brute North Platte defense play havoc with any championship plans.
Coach George Redding's favored champions jumped to an early lead in the first period on a 71 yard pass play from Wachholtz to his favorite target Bob Thomas.
BOUNCE BACK
When Pete Tatman plunged for the extra point, the game was just less than two minutes old and the Platters owned a 7-0 lead.
But, Hastings bounced back in the same quarter and Weber hit hardworking end Ken Smith on a 15-yard aerial and McArthur booted home the extra point to even the count at 7-7.
North Platte struck paydirt early in the second on another pass play, this time to Rodger Tuenge from 27 yards out and again Tatman plunged for the extra point to put the boys from Platterville in front of 14-7.
Hastings saw a possible scoring threat stopped on the 29 late in the second.
Then, a great 55 yard kickoff runback by Weber as the second half got underway enabled the fired up Tigers to get started early.
Bulldozing Mike Norris went the final three yards to the double stripes as the Tigers rolled relentlessly in a much improved offensive game.
This time, however, McArthur's try for the extra point was blocked in a play that turned into a fatal effort by a determined Hastings Tiger crew.
PULL PLUGS
For the next 18 minutes, North Platte had to pull all plugs in a game that saw Hastings stopped on the eight early in the fourth and on the 20 later in the same canto.
A flurry of desperation passes just wouldn't go true and a try for a field goal with less than two minutes of play remaining failed as the Tigers had to settle for the short end of the count.
North Platte had some great defensive play, paced by guard Mike Kirkman and the offensive machine was well oiled, especially in the first half.
Hastings, meanwhile, did not have to apologize for its offensive and defensive actions, despite the miserable one point loss.
Defense was packed by flanker Tom Smith, who appears to be a sure-bet for all-conference honors is pressing for an all-state berth, along with hefty John Henry, hustling Henry Dilly, Jim Kerr and Bill Ackles.
All 21 players who saw action for the Tigers had bright spots during the day, even in defeat.
The Yardstick
NP H
Yards Gained Rushing 156 164
Yards Lost Rushing 28 34
Passes Attempted 9 18
Passes Completed 3 5
Passes Intercepted by 2 2
Yards Gained Passing 105 82
Net Yards Gained 233 212
Number of Penalties 7 1
Penalty Yardage 55 15
Fumbles 2 1
Own Recovered 0 0
First Downs 12 17
By Rushing 9 10
By Passing 2 4
By Penalty 1 3
Number of Punts 3 1
Average Punting Yards 33.3 30
Number of Punt Return 1 1
Average Punt Return 6 11
Number of Kickoffs 3 3
Average KO Yards 50.3 47.2
Number of KO Return 2 3
Average KO Return
Yards 11.5 35.1
Score by quarters:
North Platte 7 7 0 0—14
Hastings 7 0 6 0—13
North Platte TD—Bob Thomas (71 yard pass from Larry Wachholtz); Rodger Tuenge (27 yard pass from Wachholtz). PAT — Pete Tatman, 2 (by runs).
Hastings TD—Ken Smith (15 yard pass from Wayne Weber); Mike Norris (three yard run). PAT—Doug McArthur (by kick).
Officials: Bill Trupp, Art Soundy, Logan Lancaster and Dean Hohnbaum all of Lexington.
Bulldog Starters
Ends—Bob Thomas and Marvin Binegar.
Tackles—Terry Hunt and Jerry James.
Guards—Mike Kirkman and Richard Graham.
Center—Bob Oswald.
Backs—Larry Wachholtz, Allen Whitesel, Rodger Tuenge and Pete Tatman.
Tigers In Action
Ends—Tom Smith, Charles Mullen, Ken Smith.
Tackles—John Henry, Rod Rappe, Wayne Kissler, DeWayne Roth, Henry Dilly.
Guards—Cal Bienhoff, Ken Laux, Tim Irons, Bill Schmer, Jim Stilson.
Center—Don South.
Backs—Bill Ackles, Jim Kerr, Jack Bell, Mike Norris, Bob Bauer, Wayne Weber, Doug McArthur.
