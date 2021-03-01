Timothy Delray Hoins, 52, passed away February 19, 2021 in Hanford, California as a result of a car accident.
He was born April 24, 1968, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Robert E. and Peggy (Sessler) Hoins.
Tim grew up in Fairfield, NE, where he was baptized and confirmed in the Fairfield Community Presbyterian Church.
He graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1986. In 1991, he received a Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
On September 14, 1991, he married Kristy Prokop in Omaha, NE. Together, they raised three sons.
Tim earned his Master of Divinity from Sioux Falls Seminary in Sioux Falls, SD, in 2018. In December 2020, Tim was ordained and installed as pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Hanford, CA. Tim had a passion for serving God and spreading the gospel.
Prior to moving to California, Tim, Kristy and their sons lived in Bennington, NE, for 13 years and he loved spending time with his family. He spent many years as a Boy Scout leader, coaching his sons’ sports teams, and helping with school and community events.
He is survived by his wife, Kristy; sons, Nicholas, 27 (Erin), Connor, 21, and Joshua, 19; parents, Robert and Peggy Hoins of Fairfield; in-laws, Doug and Judy Prokop of Omaha; sisters, Heidi Mortensen (Rob), and Heather Oestmann (Mike); and sisters-in-law, Stacey Wilson (Curt) and Kelly Crawford (Christopher). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Tim was preceded in death by daughter, Emily Kay; grandparents, Robert L. and Maxine (Garska) Hoins and William and Bethene (Collins) Sessler.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 4, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 15002 Blondo St., Omaha, NE. Funeral service is at 11 a.m., Friday, March 5, at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Memorials in Tim's name may be made to Community Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 187, Fairfield, NE 68938, or a charity of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.