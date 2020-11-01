HEBRON — On Saturday evening, Thayer Central hosted the Class C-2, District 5 finals in Hebron, where the Titans welcomed the Centennial Broncos.
Centennial started off winning the first two sets and was within five points of sweeping the Titans, but Thayer Central battled back to win the next two sets and force a deciding fifth frame.
But the Broncos were at their best when it mattered most, as Centennial took the fifth in a thrilling victory over Thayer Central, 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 18-25, 15-10 to advance to the state tournament.
“I don’t think we necessarily played great but we did not play bad. I give them a lot of credit. I really think Centennial did a really nice job of playing hard and well,” said Thayer Central head coach Kurk Wiedel. “They (Centennial) serve-received really well. They served the ball really well, where usually in the other matches they have self-destructed in a couple of those areas. But I told our kids that we don’t hang our heads. We keep our heads up and just say, ‘You know what they played really well.’ ”
In the first set, Centennial came out firing. The Broncos jumped out to an 11-5 lead. In that stretch, the Broncos forced five Titans errors and got kills from Jaycee Stuhr, Karley Naber as well as an ace from Krislyn Green. Centennial then outscored Thayer Central 14-8 to take the first set.
In the second set it was back and forth action until Centennial broke away from the 12-12 tie. The Broncos ended the set with six straight kills to go up 2-0 in the match.
“(Centennial) would handle it well and if you watched the game, every ball that they hit was a good ball,” Wiedel said. “They had a couple that would hit the net and fall over and had a couple that went to the deep corner and you know what, that happens because that’s how life is and how a game. I think give them a lot of credit. They utilized and made one rotation change and it made a big difference. I don’t think we played poor. I don’t think we played our best game but give them a lot of credit. They are the ones that played extremely well.”
The third set is where Thayer Central needed to buckle down and win otherwise their season would be done. After being down midway through the third, the Titans stepped up and made plays when they needed to. This set included back to back aces from Jasa Wiedel, three kills from Chloe Souerdyke, and a kill from Jadyn Bowman. Both teams were tied at 23-23 in this set, but this time it was the Titans who had the final points. It was Bowman and Souerdyke with back to back kills to force the fourth set.
In the fourth set, Thayer Central led by as many as five points, but that lead did not get that big until it was 22-17. In that stretch there were six Centennial errors. The Titans had five kills from Souerdyke, four kills from Natalie Tietjen who also had an ace. Maddie Wells also had an ace. The last two points scored for the Titans came from back to back errors from Centennial that would force a deciding fifth set.
In the fifth set, both teams were trading points until it was tied 5-5. Centennial then scored seven straight points in the set that would force Thayer Central to take a timeout.
After the timeout, the Titans rallied and scored three straight points to cut into the lead and make it 12-8. Thayer Central scored two more points but it was not enough as Centennial had three straight kills to end any chances for TC. In that set, the Titans had four kills from Souerdyke, a kill from Jasa Wiedel and a kill from Jayme Huhman.
