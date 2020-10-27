HEBRON — Thayer Central head coach Kurk Wiedel knew his team had what it takes to make a run at the postseason.
A longtime volleyball coach, Wiedel once again took the reins of the Titans program after retiring from the position eight years ago. And he knew when he took the job this summer that hard work was going to make this team a force to be reckoned with by season’s end. And he was right. The Titans played well enough to host the subdistrict tournament, and with Tuesday’s victory, they’ll be hosting a district final, one win from the state tourney.
“When I took over back in July, we started immediately in this gym,” Wiedel said, referring to TC’s home gymnasium, where his team won the Class C-2, Subdistrict 8 title. “This is the gym I used because I told them ‘I know we’re going to have the opportunities to do great things here,’ and we started working immediately. The kids knew that and that was what we focused on, was the fact we were playing at home. We earned the right to play at home.”
In front of an energized home crowd, Thayer Central swept Superior 25-8, 25-23, 25-19, clinching a spot in the district finals on Saturday. The Titans’ head coach said keeping the Wildcats out of system was the biggest key to victory, as it was the best way to limit opportunities for Superior’s Shayla Meyer, one of top hitters in the class.
“They’ve been in the trenches before, and Meyer is obviously very good, but we really worked our game plan to perfection. We served the ball very tough to areas that we needed to serve to... You have to serve tough and get them out system,” Wiedel said.
“It was basically whoever serves the most aggressive to keep the other team out of system,” said Superior head coach Kelsea Blevins.
Thayer Central came out of the gate on fire winning the opening set by a whopping score of 25-8. The Titans had a similar start the last time these two teams played, taking set one 25-12 in the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament. But the Wildcats bounced back and won the next two sets to earn the victory in the conference tourney. Wiedel told his team to expect a similar resurgence from Superior on Tuesday.
“It’s like a marathon — you can run the first part of your race and do really, really well, but you’ve got to finish; and we just didn’t finish at conference,” Wiedel said. “We really talked about, ‘That was a great first set, but it’s still going to be a battle.’ ”
And to the Wildcats’ credit, they did battle back. Superior was the team that came out and delivered the early punches in the second set, jumping out to a 10-5 lead and even possessing an 18-12 advantage later in the frame.
“We were really proud of our mental toughness after getting smoked in the first set,” Blevins said.
But the Titans caught fire once again, going on a 8-0 run and taking 13 of the final 17 points. A key call occurred on the final point, when the refs let play continue after the Wildcats thought the Titans had touched the ball four times. The refs indicated that a Superior player touched the ball at the net, and, with the Wildcats thinking the play was over, Thayer Central recorded a relatively easy point for the victory, taking the set 25-23.
The final set had much of the makings of the first one, as a 11-0 run ballooned Thayer Central’s lead to 21-13. The Wildcats rallied to pull within 22-18, but the Titans finished the match on a kill from Chloe Souerdyke, causing an eruption from the home crowd.
“We were really focused on being aggressive with our serves and getting our serves over an in, so we achieved that goal,” Blevins said. “But Thayer Central brought it offensively; we need to improve on our defense.
“In a game of momentum, you can’t let your confidence drop with the highs and lows.”
Souerdyke led the Titans with 12 kills, and Madelynn Wells recorded a team-high 22 digs. Jasa Wiedel had an especially memorable night, as she notched 20 assists and eclipsed the 2,000 mark for her career. The milestone is especially impressive considering the junior took a little bit of a step back as the team’s primary hitter so that the Titans would have an extra hitter for opponents to deal with. The TC coach said he appreciates Jasa’s sacrifice and willingness to do what’s best for the team.
Meyer led Superior with 13 kills and had a team-high 19 digs, while Ella Gardner tallied 11 assists.
After the game, Blevins found out results from other subdistricts and said the Wildcats unofficially earned one of the last wild card spots for the district finals. Obviously, the news helped soften the blow from Tuesday’s loss, as the head coach was proud of the work her team has done this season. She said Superior knows as much as any team that once you get to Lincoln, anything can happen.
“We just found out that Overton won, so we get a wild card and will be going to the district finals; that’s going to drive us more than anything. The year that we won state, we lost in subdistricts and still made it to the district final. Hopefully this gives our girls more desire than anything,” she said. “Every person on our team has to rise up because we had people that did not play their best at key points.
“Once you get to state, anybody can win on any day. You have to be mentally focused to take it one set at a time. When we went in as No. 1, we felt so much pressure to win, but when you’re the underdog and you’re hungry — hopefully that will help us drive to be better as a team.”
