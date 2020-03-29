LINCOLN — The Lyons family had been talking about and hoping for this for a long time.
Now they know what it feels like.
Led by brothers Kramer and Connor Lyons, the Don Lyons-coached Adams Central boys golf team won the Class B state title Thursday at Holmes Golf Course.
"Very emotional," said a teary-eyed Don Lyons. "This is something my two boys and I talked about for a long time. When I took this program over for the 2002 season, the kids the year prior just finished runner-up. My two boys were in elementary school.
I drug them around to all the tournaments and they were at practice with me all the time. We've been talking since they were little that, 'Let's make this happen for us sometime. Let's go for the whole thing.' "
The Patriots shot a 311 Thursday to finish with a two-day total of 633, beating Gretna by 11 strokes to claim the school's first state title in boys golf and just the second overall team title in school history. Omaha Skutt, which was one stroke behind Adams Central after the first round, finished third with a two-day total of 646.
Hastings High, led by Ross Hoglund's two-day score of 164, finished with a 669 after shooting a 323 Thursday to follow Wednesday's 346. The Tigers, making their first state appearance as a team since 1997, tied for ninth in the team standings.
For the Lyons family, this week's state meet was the last chance for the two brothers and the dad to be together in a high school meet. Kramer graduated from Adams Central earlier this month and is set to play golf at Hastings College next year.
"He's had a rough year," Connor, a junior, said of his older brother. "It's great to send him out the way he wanted to go out. You couldn't ask for a better (way to go out."
Both Lyons brothers won individual medals, with Connor tying for sixth with a two-day total of 153 and Kramer tying for 11th with a 157. Gretna's Jared Gustafson shot a 70 Thursday to win with a 145.
Connor, who missed the Patriots final two meets of the regular season after suffering his third concussion in a period of three months, followed his 78 Wednesday with a team-best 75 Thursday.
Kramer shot a 79 Thursday to claim his first state medal after qualifying each of the previous three years but never placing better than 21st.
"This is awesome," Kramer said of winning the team title. "We've been talking about this for a long time. This year was our best chance. I'm so thankful for our players. You can't do it with just one player or two. You need four guys to play well, and we had four guys play well both days."
Adams Central had qualified for state as a team each of the past two seasons, placing ninth in 2007 and sixth last year.
But entering the second day in a contention for a state title, let alone leading by a stroke, was something new for the Patriots.
"The last couple years coming up we realistically didn't have too much of a shot of winning it," Connor said. "This year we had a completely different mindset coming in. We wanted to show everybody that we are actually a good team. Coming into the second day, I don't think we had too much nerves. We didn't actually play that good (Wednesday). We played OK, but we could play a lot better."
Connor's rounds Wednesday and Thursday came after one of his worst 18-hole scores in a long time. After missing the Patriots' two final meets of the regular season and not practicing at all during that time, he shot an 88 at the district meet.
That came shortly after Connor was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome, something that caused him nearly constant headaches over the past month. He was given a special provision to ride a cart at districts. He could have rode a cart at state, too, but chose to walk the course.
"I haven't walked 18 in a month-and-a-half, and then I walked 36," Connor said. "Real golf, you don't have a cart. You carry your clubs, you walk. I could have used it, but it's just not me. I just want to be even with everybody else."
Fellow AC junior Micah Schutte finished one stroke out of the top 15, shooting a 77 Thursday for a total of 159. Freshman Brady Barrett added an 80 Thursday for a total of 163. Junior Brock Drudik finished with a two-day score of 172.
Schutte shot an even-par 36 on the front nine Thursday to help the Patriots increase their lead over the rest of the field after the first nine holes.
"these other kids look at the boards," Lyons said. "They see a 36, two 37s, a 40 and a 43 — they know how to do math. Once you see you're behind by 10 strokes or whatever it was, you start to press a little bit. In this game, the more you press, the worse things get."
Said Schutte: "I just hit my drives really well, a lot better than (the first day). I just got a lot of better second shots and putted pretty well. The front is a little bit easier than the back and you know you have to do really well on it. I think everybody realized that and just did it."
Team results
1, Adams Central 321-311—632; 2, Gretna 327-316—643; 3, Omaha Skutt 322-324—646; 4, Nebraska City 326-321—647; 5, Scottsbluff 334-314—649; 6, York 338-328—666; 7, Wayne 333-334—667; 8, Blair 343-325—668; 9T, Hastings 346-323—669; 10T, McCook 338-331—669; 11, Ogallala 341-330—671; 12, Omaha Gross Catholic 346-328—674
Individual results
1, Jared Gustavson, Gretna, 75-70—145; 2T, Erik Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 73-73—146; 2T, Max Rudder, Norris, 72-74—146; 4, Caleb Harms, Beatrice, 72-76—148; 5, Dylan Heng, Nebraska City, 77-72—149; 6T, Collin Jeffries, Wayne, 77-75—153; 6T, Connor Lyons, Adams Central, 78-75—153; 6T Taylor Sidzyik Omaha Gross, 81-72—153; 9, Micahel Shukis, Omaha Gross, 80-74—154; 10, Matt Hansen, York, 78-77—155; 11T, Clayton Rakes, Nebraska City, 76-81—157; 11T, Kramer Lyons, Adams Central 78-79—157; 13T, Andi Diediker, Wayne, 77-81—158; 13T, Andrew Maser, Alliance, 79-79—158; 13T, Grant Cole, Auburn, 81-77—158; 13T, James Leibhart, Lexington, 81-77—158; 13T, Nathaniel Evans, Mt. Michael, 83-75—158.
Adams Central results
Connor Lyons 78-75—153, Kramer Lyons 78-79—157, Micah Schutte 82-77—159; Brady Barrett 83-80—163; Brock Drudik 87-85—172
Hastings High results
Ross Hoglund 83-81—164, RJ Flohrs 86-79—165, Jake Herrmann 87-82—169, Jake Winfrey 90-81—171, Tyler O'Callaghan 99-98—197
