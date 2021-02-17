In the first matchup of the postseason for the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles (16-9), they took on the Huskies of Heartland in the Class D-1, Subdistrict 7 semifinals. The Huskies (4-15) defeated the Deshler Dragons to play the number one seeded in the Eagles. BDS used its tough man-to-man and zone defense combo to force 19 turnovers on their way to a 58-32 victory.
“How we come out on defense sets the tone for the game,” said Eagles head coach Shana Gerberding. “The girls like to play tough and aggressive defense and we focus on playing relentless and make everything hard for our opponents and the girls have really bought into that.”
The Eagles built a 17-5 lead behind the play of senior Macy Kamler who scored 10 of her 14 points in the opening quarter. Heartland scored five straight points to end quarter one to make it 17-10 in favor of the Eagles.
Senior Jordan Bolte nailed back to back treys to begin quarter two extending the Eagles lead to 23-10. The Huskies got a pair of triples of their own but Eagles sophomore Jess Hudson rattled in seven points giving them a 34-17 lead at halftime.
Bolte got things going again for BDS, connecting from deep in the first possession of the second half. The Huskies' only points in the first seven minutes of the third quarter came from the free throw line as a the Eagles held them to just 10 attempts at the basket. Down 47-24, Huskies senior Cassidy Siebert hit a basket with 7.2 seconds remaining in the quarter to make it a 47-26 lead for the Eagles.
Kamler and Hudson teamed up for back-to-back buckets and senior Bryn Kadel made a 3-point field goal early in the final quarter giving the Eagles a 54-26 lead. The Eagles held the Huskies to just six points in the final quarter and forced seven turnovers on their way to a 58-32 victory.
“I thought the girls played really unselfish today, really looking for each other and getting the best shot,” said Gerberding. “I thought we transitioned well and got some nice looks up the floor tonight too, I’m just proud of their effort tonight as a whole.”
Nine different Eagles scored in the victory led by Hudson who finished with 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Kamler had 14 points combined with nine rebounds, seven steals and four assists. Bolte also finished with 11 points on the night including three triples.
The Huskies were led by Siebert who finished with 12 points.
Heartland.....10 7 9 6 — 32
BDS............17 17 13 11 — 58
Heartland (32)
Allie Boehr 0-0 0-2 0, Kaelyn Buller 2-10 0-0 6, Lilly Carr 0-4 0-0 0, Cynthia Cerveny 0-0 2-2 2, Cora Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, Felicity Johnson 1-5 5-10 8, Hayden Mierau 0-0 1-2 1, Cassidy Siebert 4-11 4-6 12, Ava Tessman 0-3 1-2 1.
BDS (58)
Jordan Bolte4-9 0-0 11, JessaLynn Hudson 5-9 6-8 16, Bryn Kadel 1-6 0-0 3, Hanna Kadel 1-4 0-0 2, Macy Kamler 5-12 3-5 14, Jayda McCall 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Brooke Nelson 1-1 0-0 2, Ashley Schlegel 1-1 0-0 2, Mariah Sliva 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor Sliva 1-4 4-5 6.
Three-point field goals: Heartland 3-11 (Buller 2-7, Carr 0-1, F. Johnson 1-3) BDS 5-13 (Bolte 3-6, B. Kadel 1-3, H. Kadel 0-1, Kamler 1-3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.