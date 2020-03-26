Adams County will temporarily suspend public access to the treasurer’s office, beginning at the end of the day Thursday.
“This is all due to the coronavirus,” said Scott Thomsen, member of the Adams County Board of Supervisors who chairs the county’s building, grounds and equipment committee.
The treasurer’s office is the only county office that is temporarily suspended to the public.
“They’re the most visited office, by far; by a long shot,” Thomsen said.
He said since March 19, when the county limited public attendance at the courthouse to 10 people at a time, visitation there has gone from 500 to 700 people per day, to about 200 people.
“That is so helpful for everybody,” Thomsen said.
Since public attendance has been limited at the courthouse, Thomsen has been encouraging normal treasurer’s office business be conducted by mail or online. For more information go to www.adamscounty.org or call the treasurer’s office at 402-461-7120.
Information about other county offices is also available at www.adamscounty.org.
“I personally am thanking the public for doing things by mail or online,” Thomsen said.
When the supervisors meet next, on April 7, instead of in their meeting room in the courthouse they will convene at the Adams County Wallace Building at 2975 S. Baltimore Ave.
Meeting at the Adams County Wallace Building allows the supervisors to conduct regular county business with public input while still practicing social distancing.
The decision to meet at the Wallace Building came after the supervisors’ March 17 meeting when the supervisors followed the direction from Gov. Pete Ricketts to limit gatherings to 10 people. Ricketts announced March 16 public events and gatherings in Nebraska will be limited to 10 people or fewer to prevent or control the spread of the coronavirus following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The supervisors’ meeting comes the day after at the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to also meet at the Wallace Building.
Thomsen said the meeting area, the gymnasium in the former school, will be sanitized between the meetings.
