After being open just one day, the Adams County Treasurer’s Office is closed again for another two weeks after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.
Adams County temporarily suspended public access to the Treasurer’s Office on March 27. The Treasurer’s Office, located in the county courthouse, reopened Wednesday.
Scott Thomsen, a member of the Adams County Board of Supervisors who chairs the county’s buildings, grounds and equipment committee, said the courthouse was running like a clock on Wednesday.
Security personnel ensured there were 25 or fewer people in all different areas of the courthouse. They took temperatures of people entering the courthouse and had water available for visitors, who waited outside the south main entrance for their turns to enter the building.
The building saw 415 visitors on Wednesday— a big increase over the 40-100 people each day between mid-March and mid-May.
“Everything just worked out fine,” Thomsen said. “Then at the end of the day a test result came back positive.”
At the advice of the South Heartland District Health Department, he said, the Treasurer’s Office will be closed two weeks while the entire department quarantines.
The rest of the courthouse will remain open.
“I just don’t want people standing out there and getting grumpy because they thought it would be open,” Thomsen said of the Treasurer’s Office. “Maybe if they knew it wasn’t open they wouldn’t have to drive up there.”
