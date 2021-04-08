School districts in Hastings, Kearney and Grand Island are working together to prepare future administrative leaders.
Hastings Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Schneider introduced the Tri-City Ascend Academy during the Hastings Board of Education work session on Thursday. Ascend Academy is an internship program that would send one candidate from Hastings, Kearney and Grand Island public schools to spend nine weeks during the fall semester working as an assistant principal in an elementary school at each of the other two cities.
He said superintendents for the three districts started talking about the Tri-City Alliance two years ago.
“It’s sometimes hard as an individual district to achieve some of the larger goals, but when you put the three school districts together you’re talking about over 17,000 students, and obviously a large number of educators, in the Tri-City area,” Schneider said. “The idea was to look at, 'Are there things we could do together that we can’t do by ourselves?' ”
All of the school districts struggle to find a deep pool of qualified candidates for leadership positions.
Hastings doesn’t currently have any administrative openings.
“But the day will come that we do,” Schneider said. “Are we getting prepared for that, and what are we doing to grow our own candidates? All three school districts struggle with this.”
He said leadership has a huge effect on the learning and improvement that takes place in a district.
“If you think about a teacher, we’ve got great preparation in the undergrad for a teacher,” Schneider said. “They spend a semester student teaching, actually doing the work. We don’t do that for administrators. We just send them in for the first time.”
There is built-in mentorship in secondary schools with assistant principals.
Schneider still remembers his first day as an assistant principal at Hastings Middle School.
“I ran into a conversation with a parent that I was totally unprepared for and knew nothing about,” he said. “I was really glad I could take 10 steps and say to that principal, ‘Hey, could you help me out with this?’ ”
He was blindsided by the conversation.
“I’ll never forget, he laughed and he said ‘You’re going to have these every day,’ ” he said. “Those things you don’t know until you get in it.”
The elementary level was identified because most elementary schools don’t have assistant principals.
“The idea is this; yes, they would learn what it is like being an assistant principal, but also that all three districts would take the best ideas from the three districts back to their home district,” Schneider said.
Participants also will receive professional development.
“I think this is an outstanding program,” he said. “I think it’s a great idea. What I’m most proud of is the three districts working together. Could we lose a good candidate to one of these two districts? We could, but we could also gain one from one of the other two districts.”
Grand Island and Hastings do this all the time.
“I can think of an administrator in this district right now who worked for Grand Island two years ago,” he said. “I can think of an administrator in Grand Island who worked for us two years ago. So this is very commonplace.”
Schneider sees the internship program as a starting point that could lead to more positive events down the road.
The internships would take place in the fall only, so the candidates would be eligible for administrative positions the following year.
Potential participants either need to have completed an administrative master's degree or at least be substantially under way completing one.
There is an application and selection process.
Schneider estimated it would cost about $20,000 for a long-term substitute teacher to fill in while a Hastings teacher is interning.
There may be years Hastings doesn't have a candidate.
“Because not everybody’s going to be in a place with their family where they can drive to two other communities for a semester,” he said. “They are going to be long days, and it's going to be a demanding program, but one that gives them a chance to find out if this is something I want to do and am I committed to this?”
