Tribland 4-H Awards program nominees for 2020 from Franklin, Kearney, Nuckolls and Thayer counties are being raised up for Honorable Mention.
“The 2020 contest brought another excellent set of nominees from area counties,” said Andy Raun, Tribune editor, who has served as contest director since 1998. “All represented their communities with distinction.”
The Honorable Mention nominees are Emily Rutt of Campbell (Franklin County), Mercedes Holmes of Minden (Kearney County), Konnor Nielsen of rural Campbell (Kearney County), Kylie Beard of rural Nelson (Nuckolls County) and Alexia Dick of Hebron (Thayer County).
Emily Rutt
Emily Rutt, 17, is a junior at Franklin High School. She has 12 years’ experience in 4-H, including three years of membership with the Riverton Hootowls and now nine years with the Franklin Pathfinders. Her parents are Kell and Melanie Rutt.
Rutt has taken a total of 81 4-H projects, with longest-term involvement in fashion revue and Favorite Food Fair. She has served several years in club offices and was Franklin County 4-H Council secretary for 2019-20.
Her school and community activities have included volleyball, basketball, track, cheerleading, band and American Legion Junior Auxiliary. She is a member of Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.
Mercedes Holmes
Mercedes Holmes, 17, is a senior at Minden High School. She has nine years’ experience in 4-H in Colfax and Kearney counties, with eight years’ membership in the K.C. Kids 4-H Club. Her parents are Jeremiah and Jodi Holmes.
Holmes has taken a total of 73 projects, with the most years in cat, rabit, veterinary science, floriculture and Design Decisions. She has served several years in club offices and received the Kearney County Outstanding 4-H’er Award.
Her school and community involvement has included dance, one-act plays, speech, school play, Future Business Leaders of America, FFA, book club, art club, and church activities.
Konnor Nielsen
Konnor Nielsen, 19, is a 2020 graduate of Minden High School and now is a freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She has a total of 14 years’ experience in 4-H and pre-4-H and was an independent member. Her parents are Kent and Holly Nielsen of rural Campbell.
Nielsen took projects in the beef and swine categories for 11 years each. She served as president and vice president of the Kearney County 4-H Council. In 2020, she received the Kearney County Outstanding 4-H’er Award and the Parker Sturgis 4-H Memorial Scholarship.
Her school and community activities have included volleyball, basketball, band, quiz bowl, student council, National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Tech Club and FBLA. She is a member of Fredericksburg Lutheran Church south of Minden.
Kylie Beard
Kylie Beard, 17, is a junior at Lawrence-Nelson High School. She has nine years of 4-H involvement, all as a member of the Alban 4-H Club. Her father is Eric Beard, and her mother and stepfather are Sara and John Mertens.
Beard has taken a total of 38 4-H projects, with the most years’ experience in the rabbit, swine and horticulture categories. She is a Nuckolls County 4-H Ambassador for 2020-21.
Her school and community involvement has included FFA, FBLA, HOSA and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Alexia Dick
Alexia Dick, 17, is a senior at Thayer Central High School in Hebron. She has a total of 12 years’ 4-H and pre-4-H experience and is a member of the Fantastic 4-H Friends Club and the Thayer County Junior Leaders. Her parents are Ryan and Michelle Dick of Hebron.
Dick has taken a total of 26 4-H projects with longest-term involvement in the child development area. She has served in various volunteer leadership roles including club officer and camp counselor.
Her school and community activities have included student council, book club, Walk Wednesday, band, volleyball, school musical, FCA, Circle of Friends, TeamMates, Meals on Wheels volunteer and community junior librarian. She is a member of the Hebron United Methodist Church and youth group.
