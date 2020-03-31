KEARNEY — Athletes from Hastings and Tribland were among many of the top point producers during the running of the 62nd annual state high school track and field meet championships here Friday and Saturday.
Only one performer, the shot put expert from the Queen City Henry Dilley, snarled gold medal honors.
But, a pair of competitors were double winners and will gain strong backing for Tribland Athlete of the Year laurels. Deshler's versatile hurdle ace Elliott Pequette, and Doniphan's speed flash Jerry Osler, each gained a pair of blue ribbon finishes.
Osler won the Class D 100-yard dash with a timing of :10.3 and was clocked in :22.9 in the 220 for first play. The speed demon also manned the anchor leg for a fourth place mile relay quartet to personally lead the Cardinals bid for championship honors.
Doniphan was one-fifth point shy of the title, however, losing out to Sumner 14 1-5 to 14.
Coach Rodney Swanson's hard-luck thinclads did surprise the remainder of the Class D field, though.
Pequette, hardworking Deshler athlete, won both the high and low sticks events. The timber topper was charted at :15.6 and :20.6 in Class C competition.
Dilley owned the spotlight on the opening card of the cinder classic, posting a nifty 58' 7" heave with the heavy iron ball for a new state meet record. The hefty Tiger didn't stop with that achievement, however.
He placed third behind Grand Island's record-breaking discus hurler John Sanders and Sam Buda of Creighton Prep, then took over for an ailing Craig Biggsin the final 880 relay event of the day. The Hastings relay crew finished fifth in Class A action.
Other first-place finishers from Tribland included John Keller of Harvard in the Class C 880 with a timing of 2:03.3; Elwood's mile relay quartet of Doyle Haney, Allen Schmeeckle, Roger Lauhead and Bob Dreher with a 3:35.6 clocking; Marv Roit of Milligan won the Class D 880 in 2:01.2; Ross Ridenour of Loomis copped the 120-yard high sticks in :15.6; Bob Morris of Axtell garnered the 180 low hurdle prize in :20.9; and Ron Laux of Hildreth snapped up first place in the Class D broad jump with leap of 21'4 3/4."
Morris was third in the 120 high hurdles and Lauhead finished third in the Class C 880.
Second places were harvested by the Hastings two-mile relay team; Doug Anderson of Superior was tied for second in the Class B pole vault with a leap of 12' 2 1/2"; Roger Weatherwax of Oxford in the Class C high jump; Franklin's dandy jumper Doug Plank in the Class C broad jump; Eddie Anderson of Loomis in the mile; Ron Laux of Hildreth in the low hurdles; and the Amherst 880 relay team.
Dan Garner, hardworking Tiger 100-yard dashman, gained a third place. Others from the area with third-place medals included Dilly and Morris of Axtell.
Fourth places went to Charles Williams of Hastings in the 440; Jim Watson of Red Cloud in the 880; Jack Eliason of Sutton in the high jump; Benny Congrove of Fairfield in the shot put; and the Bladen 880 relay team.
Competitors salvaging fifth places included Bob Flasnick of Alma in the discus; Floyd Rhodes of Fairfield in a five-way tie in the Class D pole vault; the 880 relay teams from Hastings and Blue Hil; Axtell's mile relay crew; and Superior's two-mile relay squad.
Hastings performers failing to counter during the two-day event included Biggs in the high and low hurdles, Garner in the 220, Jim Koepp in the mile and Don South in the shot put.
South, who had a dandy heave of 54' 3" earlier in the campaign, couldn't connect with a good toss on Friday, but probably would have placed at least fourth or fifth on any other day.
