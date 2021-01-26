Weather reporters from across Tribland recorded snowfall totals of up to 15 inches for the winter storm that beset the area early Monday morning and continued into early Tuesday morning.
In snowfall numbers reported through the National Weather Service and the Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network, a location northwest of Milligan topped the chart with a 15-inch report.
Numbers in Hastings and the surrounding area ranged from 9 to 13.5 inches. Some moisture totals from the storm well exceeded 1 inch.
Classes were canceled for the second consecutive day Tuesday due to unfinished plowing of roads and streets.
The snow emergency issued by the city of Hastings will be extended into Thursday for the downtown area only.
The downtown snow emergency began 10 p.m. Tuesday and will now expire at noon on Thursday.
The snow emergency for the rest of the city began on Monday and will expire as normal at noon on Wednesday.
The downtown snow emergency includes a parking ban on streets between First and Fifth streets from Burlington to Minnesota avenues. Vehicles in violation of the snow emergency will be towed.
Snow routes are marked with signs along the street, and a full list can be found at https://www.cityofhastings.org/departments/street-department/maintenance/snow-removal/emergency-snow-routes.html
Here’s a listing of snowfall totals from NeRAIN and the National Weather Service. Most cover both consecutive 24-hour reporting periods when snow fell in the storm.
Northwest of Milligan: 15.0
Hubbell: 11.0
Southeast of Hastings: 11.8
Southwest of Hastings: 13.5
North of Hastings: 9.1
Clay Center: 10.0
Southeast of Clay Center: 11.8
Blue Hill: 11.0
Nelson: 9.5
Northeast of Superior: 11.0
Superior: 7.6
Hebron: 9.5
Northeast of Franklin: 10.5
East of Red Cloud: 9.0
Lebanon, Kan: 6.0
Smith Center, Kan: 7.0
Franklin: 6.5
Minden: 8.0
