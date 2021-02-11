Triblanders feeling besieged by the winter weather and looking for something to help them take their minds off this week’s relentless frigid temperatures may find something soft and fluffy to do just that:
Up to several more inches of snow to shovel this weekend.
One to 4 inches of new dry, fluffy snow may fall in the region starting early Friday morning and continuing throughout the day, the National Weather Service reported.
The snowfall is expected to be light to moderate in intensity, with the largest accumulations north of Interstate 80. The snowfall is expected to increase in intensity Friday morning and be steadiest and most widespread Friday afternoon and into the evening.
According to NWS forecast maps issued Thursday afternoon, most of Tribland appears in line to receive 1-2 inches of snowfall in the Friday event.
A second round of light to moderate snowfall is expected to begin Saturday night and continue through much of the day Sunday, with the steadiest and most widespread snowfall from late Saturday night into the Sunday daytime hours.
Snowfall accumulation ranges similar to Friday’s are possible, with most of Tribland in the 2- to 3-inch forecast range.
All the snow is expected to be accompanied by continued cold temperatures, dangerous wind chill factors in the range of 20 degrees below zero, and hazardous travel conditions due to slippery and/or snow-covered roadways and reduced visibility.
According to the Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network, most locations in the Hastings area already had up to 1 foot or more of snowpack on the ground as of Thursday.
Wind chill factors Saturday night into Sunday morning could be closer to 30 degrees below zero. Roadway travel again could be hazardous due to slippery, snowy conditions and reduced visibility.
Winds with both rounds of snow are expected to be light, so whiteout conditions aren’t anticipated. Visibility would be affected by snowfall itself, however.
Wind chill factors Sunday night and Monday night are expected to reach or drop below 30 degrees below zero.
