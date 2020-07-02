Three Tribland rodeo competitors achieved the dream of competing in the National High School Finals Rodeo.
Hunter Heath of Minden and Chance Mignery and Caitlin Tibbs, both of Hastings, will compete July 17-23 in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
Caitlin Tibbs
“It has been something I have dreamed of doing ever since I was little, little, little — even being able to compete in high school rodeo, and then as I got older nationals was my goal in the long run and I’m just really happy I made it,” Tibbs said of the National High School Finals Rodeo.
She said within the amateur ranks of high school rodeo, competing in nationals is the biggest accomplishment there is. She said the national competition actually is an international competition, with several other countries represented as well.
Tibbs finished fourth in the Nebraska year-end placing for pole bending.
The top four places go to nationals.
She was in second place at one point during the fall season and looking forward to continue that success during the spring season.
“Right when we were about to start up, the whole COVID pandemic came up,” Tibbs said, referring to the novel coronavirus disease. “All of our rodeos got canceled except for two.”
Those two rodeos were in early June.
The year-end placing is based on total points, allowing the top four contestants to compete in nationals.
“A lot of people are banking on those points,” she said.
She dropped a few places in the truncated spring season.
Tibbs, who has been competing in rodeo for two years, also took part in barrel racing at the state rodeo. She considers pole bending to be “one of the hardest competitions there is in rodeo.”
“You have 12 areas to make a mistake, and you have to do it at top speed,” she said. “You have to be a good rider. You can’t just get on a $40,000 horse and sit on it. You actually have to do the work and be one with your horse. That’s what I love about poles.”
Tibbs, 18, recently competed her senior year at Adams Central High School.
Chance Mignery
Tibbs' classmate, Mignery, also 18, finished third in the year-end placing for cutting after a strong finish at the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Finals June 17-20 in Burwell.
“Honestly, I wasn’t planning on going to nationals,” he said. “I came into the state finals sitting 10th because I missed a couple fall rodeos last year. Without the spring rodeos I couldn’t catch up. I was out a couple points there.”
In Burwell, Mignery placed fifth on Thursday, fifth on Friday, and then won the short go run on Saturday.
“That bounced me up enough to go into third,” he said.
Cutting, in which the competitor separates three head of cattle from a larger herd, fits right in line with the ranching work he does, most of which is on horseback.
“Cutting, if you don’t sit in that saddle you’re going to be thrown off pretty quick,” he said. “Horsemanship plays a big role in that and where you sit on your horse. I think that has helped me a lot over the years, helped improve my riding skills to be able to get more advanced to cut through those other cattle working classes.”
Last year was Mignery’s first year to compete at state.
While he appreciated the rodeo at Burwell, he missed having a hometown event. Because of public health concerns, the Adams County Agricultural Society was unable to play host to the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Finals on the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings this year as planned.
“I wasn’t able to just wake up and drive into town and drive right back home and take a nap,” he said. “It wasn’t close like that, but Burwell still put on a great rodeo. It’s better than not having a rodeo at all.”
Hunter Heath
Heath and his team roping partner, Cinch Heikel of Hazard, had an equally exciting finish in Burwell.
“Cinch and I came into state number 11,” he said. “Last year, we came in 16th or something like that and we didn’t make it, but this year we kind of came in and said we’re going to go out and have fun and go out to win it.”
While they didn’t win, they did finish second in the year-end placing after a fourth-place finish the first night, third-place finish the second night and third-place finish in the short go.
“It was super exciting,” he said. “Cinch and I couldn’t really believe it, so we kind of freaked out once we realized we made it.”
Heath and Heikel met because Heath’s parents, Kyle and Jessica, knew Cinch’s parents, Lance and Marti. Several years ago, the boys teamed up to start practicing together for team roping competitions.
They’ve been competing since their freshman year of high school.
“It’s been fun,” Heath said. “We both get along super well and we have a lot in common. We like to hang out and we like to have fun together. We almost see each other more as brothers than just friends.”
Heath, who will turn 18 during the National High School Finals Rodeo, will be a senior this fall at Minden High School.
In addition to rodeo, he also competes in football, wrestling and track.
“I don’t really have a lot of free time to mess around,” he said.
Other Tribland rodeo contestants who placed on the state all-around leader board include the following:
— Haley Schram of Hastings, 54th in the girls division
— Cameron Lancaster of Doniphan, 57th in the boys division
— Wyatt Hajny of Nelson, 68th in the boys division
