Prep football
Doniphan-Trumbull
DONIPHAN — Ord shutout the Cardinals 59-0 Friday night. Myles Sadd threw for 54 yards on eight completions. Jaden Williams was 2-for-4 for 29 yards. Sadd carried 11 times for 46 yards with a long run of 20 yards.
Drake Belville recorded nine solo tackles. Samuel Hoppe had six solos and six assists.
Minden
MINDEN — Kearney Catholic held Minden scoreless Friday in a 38-0 win. The Stars out-gained the Whippets 279-102 in total yards.
Braden Bates was 4-of-11 for 22 yards at quarterback. Carter Harsin completed 3-of-7 passes for 21 yards. Harsin’s six solo tackles led the Minden defense.
Gage Fries carried 14 times for 33 yards. Ryan Holsten had five carries for 30 yards. Hunter Heath caught four passes for 27 yards.
Thayer Central, Exeter-Milligan/Friend
HEBRON — Thayer Central sped out to a 22-8 lead and never looked back for a 74-38 win Friday night over EMF.
Logan Wiedel was 11-for-19 in the air for 283 yards and five scores. Three of Andrew Heinrichs’ four catches resulted in scores, totaling 135 yards. Luke Templin had a 19-yard score and Grant Wiedel hauled in three passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Cameron Schulte, who tied Luke Wiedel with seven solo tackles, scored three times on the ground and racked up 172 yards on 17 carries. Buchannan Tietjen carried six times for 21 yards and a touchdown, as well.
Wilcox-Hildreth
SANTEE — After Franklin had to postpone due to COVID-19-related reasons, Wilcox-Hildreth picked up a game for Friday and downed Santee 48-27. Triston Nicks threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more. He ran for 105 yards on eight carries and threw for 45 yards on two attempts.
Grayson Sheen, who had four solo tackles, also hurled a touchdown and Gavin Sheen scored on the ground and in the air. Gaige Ritner caught a score and also ran one in as part of a 43-yard effort with his legs.
