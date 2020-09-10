Prep volleyball
Adams Central, Blue Hill
KEARNEY — Adams Central earned a split at a triangular hosted by Kearney Catholic Thursday night. The Patriots beat Blue Hill 25-13, 25-6 before falling to the Stars 25-20, 25-23.
Against the Bobcats, Jessica Babcock led the Patriots with 5 kills, three digs, two blocks and an ace. Caitlyn Scott had five aces, four digs, three kills and a block. Hannah Gengenbach tallied four kills and a block. Cami Wellensiek added two kills and three blocks. Lauryn Scott chipped in two kills, two digs, and two blocks. Chelsey Wiseman sent out 10 assists with two kills while Elizabeth Anderson had four assists. Morgan Burr picked up four digs and had two assists.
Caitlyn Scott and Babcock each led with six kills against the Stars. Lauryn Scott added three kills and two aces. Burr picked up five digs. Emma Estrada served one ace. Gengenbach added a kill and Wellensiek a block. Wiseman dished 11 assists and Anderson one.
Brooklyn Kohmetscher and Abigail Meyer had three kills apiece off the Patriots. Erica Boyd, Kenzie Bunner, and Emma Karr each had a pair. Jadeyn Rochholz chipped in one kill. Meyer had the lone block and Kohmetscher the only ace. Bunner scooped 12 attacks. India Mackin assisted on nine kills.
The Stars swept the Bobcats 25-12, 25-9. Kohmetscher led with five kills, Meyer had four, Karr two, and Boyd one. Meyer tallied one solo block and two assists. Bunner dug 10 balls and Mackin collected 11 assists.
Exeter-Milligan
DAYKIN — Exter-Milligan won both games at Meridian’s triangular Thursday, sweeping McCool Junction 25-12, 25-12 and downing the host in three sets 13-25, 25-21, 25-12.
Against McCool, Cammie Harrison tallied six kills with five aces and five digs. Jaiden Papik added five kills and Cameran Jansky four. Emma Olsen had 16 assists. Janskey and Briana Capek each had two blocks.
Papik’s 10 kills paced the Timberwolves past Meridian. She also served eight aces and picked up. nine digs. Harrison’s 19 digs led the team while Olsen had 10 to go along with 22 assists. Jansky added nine kills, while Daisy Kanode and Olsen finished with seven each.
Thayer Central
HENDERSON — Thayer Central swept Heartland 25-21, 25-17, 25-15 Thursday and improved to 7-0 behind 15 kills from Chloe Souerdyke and six from Natalie Tietjen. Jasa Wiedel recorded 25 assists. Maddie Wells dug out 27 attacks and Kaisha Solomon 15. Souerdyke added four blocks in the win.
