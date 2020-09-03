Prep boys tennis
Adams Central
KEARNEY — The Adams Central boys tennis team fell to Kearney Catholic 5-4 on Thursday. Nick Kulwicki and Devon Ackles won their No. 2 doubles competition 8-5, while Evan Schumm and Drew Goracke won in No. 3 doubles by the same score. Kulwicki and Goracke each won their singles matches — No. 4 and No. 6, respectively — again by the score of 8-5.
Prep cross country
Doniphan-Trumbull
NORTH PLATTE — The Doniphan-Trumbull girls finished third at the St. Patrick’s invite Thursday with 31 points. Emma Saathoff led the way, finishing fifth with a time of 23:38.3. Behind her were Halle Kohmetscher in sixth with 24:10.1, Claire Schwarz (20th, 29:08.9) and Kiera Gregg (34:47.9).
The Cardinal boys were fifth with 41 points. Carter Schultz finished 10th in 20:04.1, Owen Schultz was 14th (20:20.9), Sam Shafer crossed 17th (20:36.8), Andrew Stock was 18th (20:37.1), and Harrison Sjuts 24th (21:05.10).
Prep softball
Hastings
NORTH PLATTE — After suffering its first loss of the season, the Hastings softball team came back and beat Class A foe North Platte to split the doubleheader.
The Tigers won the nightcap 3-1, with Sophie Cerveny driving in two runs on two hits and Kaelan Schultz adding another RBI. Schultz tallied two hits, including a double, while Peytin Hudson also had two hits with a double. Faith Molina tossed all seven innings and gave up just four hits and one run while striking out seven.
In the loss, Hastings gave up four runs in the bottom of the sixth to fall 8-4. Offensively, Schultz tacked on another two hits, including a home run, while Kaitlyn Laux hit a double and drove in a team-high two runs. Cerveny and Hudson both finished with two hits and a double; Delaney Mullen also hit a double. Hudson threw six innings and was charged with all eight runs allowed but gave up just four earned runs.
HHS will be back on the diamond Saturday in a triangular with Elkhorn and Ralston.
Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend
GENEVA — FCEMF defeated Southern/Diller-Odell 2-1 in seven innings Thursday. Amy Lauby earned the win in the circle. The Panthers improved to 5-4 on the season. No other information was available.
Prep volleyball
Deshler
ADAMS — Deshler split a pair of matches Thursday at the Freeman invite, beating Sterling 25-23, 25-16 and falling to Diller-Odell 25-11, 25-23.
In the win, Jenna Lemka, Leah Dlouhy and Paiton Nash led the Dragons with six kills apiece. Brenna Dubbert added three, and Allie Vieselmeyer one.
Alexis Holtzen served four aces, Dubbert added two, and Lemke one. Trinity Schardt led with four digs and Dubbert dished out 19 assists.
Dubbert, who also had nine assists, and Dlouhy recorded five kills apiece in the loss to D-O. Lemke tallied three and Nash two. Lemke and Holtzen combined for three aces.
Exeter-Milligan
MILLIGAN — The Timberwolves downed Hampton 15-25, 25-20, 25-18 Thursday. Cameran Jansky led the team with nine kills. Jaiden Papik added seven, Cammie Harrison recorded six, Emma Olsen four, and Daisy Kanode and Briana Capek three apiece.
Jansky scored four blocks and two aces. Olsen assisted on 24 kills, and Papik dug out a team-high 12 balls to go along with two aces.
Fillmore Central
DAVID CITY — David City defeated Fillmore Central Thursday by a score of 25-21, 30-28, 25-13.
Lexi Theis led the Panthers with 14 kills, three aces and 12 digs. Jordy Broman dug up 37 attacks and Bella Lichti had 20 assists. No other information was available.
Kenesaw
KENESAW — The Blue Devils downed Acradia/Loup City 25-18, 25-6 as part of a triangular Thursday. Cassidy Gallagher and Hope Nienhueser each finished with five kills. Emma Schroeder added three and Halle Nienhueser and Chloe Uden each had one.
Gallagher served three aces, while Hope Nienhueser, Uden, and Rylee Legg each served a pair. Schroeder registered two blocks, and Legg dug a team-high 11 attacks. Kaylee Steer tallied 12 assists.
Kenesaw fell to Amherst 25-21, 22-25, 21-25. Hope Nienhueser finished with seven kills and Gallagher had six. Legg had 17 digs and Steer distributed 18 assists.
Minden
HOLDREGE — Minden split a triangular Thursday, defeating Holdrege 25-16, 25-19 and losing to Lexington 26-24, 17-25, 15-25.
In the win, Sloane Beck led with seven kills. Maylee Kamery added six and Sarah Hultquist and Payton Weeder each had two. Weeder led with nine assists and Keitan Bienhoff had six. Bailey Rogers picked up a team-high 10 digs. Beck and Hultquist each recorded one block.
Kamery led the Whippets with 10 kills in the loss to Lexington. Bienhoff dished 13 assists. Rogers scooped 13 digs and Beck added two blocks.
Thayer Central
DEWITT — Thayer Central improved to 5-0 on the year with a 25-8, 25-13, 25-10 win over Tri County Thursday.
Kaisha Solomon and Chloe Soerdyke led the Titans with eight kills each. Jasa Wiedel served three aces, scored two blocks, and assisted on 15 kills. Maddie Wells dug out 15 attacks. No other information was available.
