Prep football
Deshler, Franklin
FRANKLIN — Franklin blanked Deshler 77-0 Friday. Jake Harrison threw for 126 yards and three scores. Harrison also ran for 156 yards and two scores. Barrett Haussermann had three completions for 19 yards and a touchdown. Colton Bower and Levi Lennemann each had a TD on the ground. Bower caught three touchdowns, too, while Miles Cleveland hauled in one aerial score. Grant Haussermann carried for 58 yards and two scores.
Cleveland and Grant Haussermann each recovered a pair of fumbles. Bower had an interception for the Flyers. Tucker Rose and Joe Kahrs each caused fumbles.
Kenesaw
FULLERTON — Kenesaw defeated Fullerton 44-14 Friday. Tyson Denkert ran for 261 yards on 24 carries. He scored five touchdowns. Trey Kennedy had the other Kenesaw touchdown on the ground and finished with 68 yards. Sean Duffy, who caught the only pass for the Blue Devils for 29 yards, recorded six solo tackles and seven assists to anchor the defense.
Red Cloud
RED CLOUD — The Warriors scored 26 points in the middle part of the game en route to a 38-12 win over Southwest Friday. Corbin Hoit carried seven times for 31 yards and three touchdowns for Red Cloud. Berrick Hersh ran for 87 yards on three carries and scored once. Ben Ely caught two passes for 75 yards and a score. Kolton Kucera recorded 13 tackles and one sack for the Warrior defense.
Wilcox-Hildreth
WILCOX — The Falcons downed Meridian 36-0 Friday night. W-H opened with 16 points and added 14 in the second and six in the third. Gavin Sheen tossed for 146 yards on six completions for two touchdowns. He also ran for one touchdown. Triston Nix also carried into the end zone. Gaige Ritner and Lane Lieb each caught TD passes. Ritner added seven solo tackles on defense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.