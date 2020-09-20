Prep volleyball
Central City invite
CENTRAL CITY — Adams Central won the Central City invite Saturday by sweeping Holdrege 25-17, 25-22; Hastings 28-26, 25-19; and Lexington 25-15, 25-18.
Caitlyn Scott and Jess Babcock paced the Patriots through the tournament, totaling 27 and 20 kills, respectively, over the three matches.
Babcock served four aces against Holdrege. Morgan Burr dug five attacks and Chelsey Wiseman dished out 12 assists, while Elizabeth Anderson had six assists. Hannah Gengenbach and Lauryn Scott contributed two kills.
Caitlyn Scott had 10 kills, eight digs and one block against HHS. Babcock added seven of each with an ace. Burr dug 10 times and Wiseman tallied 22 assists. Emma Estrada served a pair of aces and Lauryn Scott and Cami Wellensiek each chipped in two kills.
Babcock picked up 16 digs against Lexington to go along with six kills and an ace. Caitlyn Scott led the offense with nine kills, while her sister Lauryn had four. Gengenbach, Estrada, and Wellensiek each added two kills. Burr dug 11 times and had four assists. Wiseman finished with 13 assists and Anderson had eight.
Hastings High beat Central City 25-15, 25-18 behind Dacey Sealey’s 10 kills. Katelyn Shaw had five and Hayden Stephenson added four. Sealey and Shaw served a pair of aces each. Sealey combined for four blocks and Stephenson had three. Carley Norlen dug 10 attacks and Charli Coil tallied 19 assists.
The Tigers also downed Holdrege 25-11, 25-19, 25-18. Sealey’s 12 kills led the way while Shaw added seven, Coil and Maddie Hilgendorf each had four, Stephenson recorded three, and Karsyn Cress two.
HHS served eight aces in the match, with two each from Sealey and Coil. Norlen, Shaw, Hilgendorf, and Hannah Satterly each served aces, as well.
Stephenson totaled five blocks and Coil three. Norlen picked up 18 digs and Coil 12 to go along with her 23 assists.
Blue Hill, Superior
ALMA — Superior and Blue Hill each split a triangular at Alma Saturday.
The Wildcats beat the Bobcats 25-19, 25-23. Shayla Meyer registered 13 kills in the win. Cailyn Barry had three, Sierra Blackburn and Ella Gardner each had two, and Emma Henderson one.
Meyer also had 12 digs and thee lone block. Gardner dished nine assists and Blackburn seven.
Brooklyn Kohmetscher paced Blue Hill with 10 kills, a block and an ace. Kenzie Bunner scooped six dugs and India Mackin had 15 assists.
Blue Hill beat Alma 12-25, 25-20, 25-21, as Kohmetscher slugged 15 kills. Abigail Meyer added eight, Erica Boyd had five, Emma Karr tallied four, and Jadeyn Rochholz and Bunner one each. Kasey Meyer and Kelsy Kohmetscher each served a pair of aces. Abigail Meyer recorded six blocks. Bunner had 20 digs and Mackin 33 assists.
Superior fell to the Cardinals 25-18, 25-20 with nine kills from Shayla Meyer and two apiece from Barry, Blackburn, and Henderson. Atlee Kobza had 10 digs, and Gardner and Blackburn spilt 16 assists.
Kenesaw, Giltner
GREELEY — Kenesaw went 2-0 at the Central Valley tournament, beating Giltner and Central Valley in straight sets.
The Blue Devils beat the Hornets 25-18, 25-9. Cassidy Gallagher led Kenesaw with seven kills while Hope and Halle Nienhueser each added four. Hope had three aces. Rylee Legg finished with 11 digs and Kaylee Steer had 17 assists.
No stats were available for Giltner.
Kenesaw beat Central Valley 25-23, 25-15. Hope Nienhueser and Gallagher each registered seven kills. Hall Nienhueser added five and Chloe Uden had two. Hope served three aces and Dominga Sanchez and Legg each served one. Legg picked 16 digs and Steer 11. Steer assisted on 18 kills.
Minden
GOTHENBURG — Minden went 0-3 on the weekend in a tournament at Gothenburg. The Whippets lost to York 22-25, 15-25; Chadron 11-25, 18-25; and the host Swedes 14-25, 11-25.
Payton Weeder and Sloane Beck led the Whippets with four kills apiece against York. Halle Space and Keitan Bienhoff each had five assists. Bailey Rogers scored five digs. Back had a block.
Bailey Arnold picked up 11 digs against Chadron. Weeder scored six a team-high kills. Space and Bienhoff spilt 12 assists. Beck had the lone block.
Beck’s five kills paced the Whippets against Gothenburg. Bienhoff and Keyenna Nelson each added two kills and Weeder one. Space. had five assists and Bienhoff three. Arnold dug six times and Rogers five.
Smith Center, Thayer Central
BELLEVILLE, Kan. — Thayer Central competed in the Republic County Invite on Saturday and finished second in its pool.
The Titans defeated Beloit, Kan., 25-19, 18-25, 25-12. Chloe Souerdyke led the team in kills with 14. Jasa Wiedel had 22 assists and Maddie Wells added 27 digs.
In a battle of undefeated teams, Smith Center, Kan., defeated the Titans 25-17, 25-23. Kaisha Solomon led the team in kills with five. Wiedel had 12 assists and Wells added 11 digs.
In the final match of the day, Thayer Central defeated Clay Center, Kan., 25-20, 25-14 behind a balanced attack. Souerdyke and Solomon had 7 kills apiece and Natalie Tietjen had 6. Wiedel added 20 assists and Wells had 22 digs.
Smith Center won its other two matches, beating Clay Center, Kan., 25-16, 13-25, 25-23; and Beloit, Kan., 25-10, 27-25. No other information was available.
