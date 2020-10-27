Hastings College volleyball
CRETE — After dropping the first set, Hastings College responded by taking the final three in a road win at Doane Tuesday night. The Broncos won 22-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20.
Lucy Skoch paced the HC offense with 19 kills and had four blocks. Emily Krolikowski adddedd 12 kills, Dani Bruha had 11, and Marlee Taylor 10. Sydney Mullin recorded eight kills and Amani Monroe had one. Ireland Currey scooped 29 digs, Makenna Asher added 11 digs with her 27 assists, and Kamri Adler dug up 10 attacks. Claira Thede dished 20 assists.
Doane’s Ryed Creek (17), Kennedy Scheele (15), and Kirsten Bures (11) were all in double figure kills. Jaime Renshaw had 52 assists.
Prep volleyball
Exeter-Milligan
EXETER — Exeter-Milligan won the D2-2 subdistrict with a 25-21, 25-14, 25-16 sweep of Dorchester Tuesday.
Cameran Jansky and Jaiden Papik were in double figures with 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Cammie Harrison added eight kills, Daisy Kanode had five, and Emma Olsen four. Jasmine Turrubiates had 11 blocks. Olsen had 32 assists. Papik dug out 18 attacks.
