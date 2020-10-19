Prep volleyball
Minden
MINDEN — Minden fell to Phillipsburg, Kan., Monday night in four sets by a score of 14-25, 22-25, 25-23, 20-25. Maylee Kamery led the Whippets with 14 kills, three aces, and eight digs. Makenna Dornhoff and Sarah Hultquist each added six kills. Sloane Beck had five kills, and Payton Weeder three. Bailey Rogers had a team-high 33 digs and two aces. Keitan Bienhoff sent out 14 assists. Halle Space had nine assists. Dornhoff and Brianna Kuehn each recorded a block.
Fillmore Central
GENEVA — Fillmore Central fell to Wilber-Clatonia Monday night 25-21, 25-22. Lexi Theis had two kills for the Panthers and added nine digs. Bella Lichti recorded 20 digs and 10 assists. Emily Bonifas dug 12 times and Jordy Broman 15.
Exeter-Milligan
YORK — In Crossroads Conference tournament action, Exeter-Milligan fell to Cross County in five sets 21-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-17, 8-15. Cameran Jansky and Cammie Harrison paced the Timberwolves with 13 and 11 kills, respectively. Emma Olsen tallied six kills, Jaiden Papik added five kills, Daisy Kanode had four, and Jasmine Turrubiates two.
Papik dug 15 attacks and Kanode had five ace serves. Jansky registered three blocks and Olsen 29 assists.
