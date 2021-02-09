Prep boys basketball
Kenesaw, Red Cloud
KENESAW — The Kenesaw boys basketball team defeated Red Cloud 64-26 on Tuesday. Kenesaw’s stats were not available.
Landon Mahon and Tate Schriner each totaled seven points and Ben Ely had six. Carson McCleary, Evan Schroyer, and Malaki Horne each finished with two points.
Wilcox-Hildreth
OVERTON — Wilcox-Hildreth fell to Overton 57-45. Gavin Sheen totaled 23 points while Trey Wenburg had nine. Jayden Bauer totaled five points and Harvey Beck and Rylee Hursh each had four. Bauer led the team with eight rebounds. Triston Nicks led the team with three assists.
Prep girls basketball
Kenesaw, Red Cloud
KENESAW — Kenesaw cruised past Red Cloud 56-31 on Tuesday. Kenesaw’s stats were not available.
Adelynn Minnick and Kassidy Uhrich led the Warriors with nine points. Olivia Horne had seven points, Paisley Ord had five, and Beau Lewis totaled one.
Wilcox-Hildreth
OVERTON — Wilcox-Hildreth dropped its game Tuesday to Overton, 52-32. Brooke Quadhamer led the Falcons with 12 points, Sarah Jensen added 11, Natalie Billington recorded six, and McKinley Ritner had three.
BDS
MERIDIAN — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley defeated Meridian 54-37 on Tuesday. Jordan Bolte led the Eagles with 15 points while Taylor Sliva added 10. Macy Kamler and Hannah Miller each totaled seven points, Jess Hudson chipped in with six points, Ashley Schlegel had five points, Bryn Kadel finished with three, and Mariah Sliva had one point.
