Prep football
BDS
SHICKLEY — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley scored 40 points in the first quarter and won 80-6 over High Plains Friday.
Aaron Mick ran a score for 17 yards and later caught one of the same distance from Dominic Phillipi.
Philippi had a 29-yard scoring run and 35-yard TD run, as well.
Tyler Grote found the end zone three times via a 22-yard run, 59-yard punt return and 66-yard run.
Easton Weber scored from 44-yards out. Gavin Morris ran a 65-yard score, and Seth Stengel tallied a 44-yard TD. Jaron Norder found pay dirt from 7 yards.
Doniphan-Trumbull
WOOD RIVER — Doniphan-Trumbull edged Wood River/Shelton 30-22 for its first win of the season. Myles Sadd completed three passes for 70 yards and one touchdown. Sadd rushed for two scores and 87 yards. Preston Larson also had a ground score and 45 yards rushing. Collin Jepson caught a 52-yard score. Samuel Hoppe led the defense with 18 tackles.
Fillmore Central
GENEVA — Fillmore Central defeated Fairbury 32-14 Friday, scoring at least once in each quarter.
Jake Stoner had three touchdowns on the ground and carried 21 times for 134 yards. He also had an interception returned for a score and a kickoff returned to the house.
Thayer Central
HEBRON — Thayer Central downed Johnson County Central 56-22 Friday night. Logan Wiedel accounted for 285 yards on 12-for-22 passing with five touchdowns and one pick.
Jordan Mariska ran for two scores on 24 carries and 129 yards. Ashton Sinn added another ground score.
Andrew Heinrichs caught six passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Grant Wiedel received five passes for 164 yards and two scores.
Cameron Schulte anchored the defense for 13 tackles. Treyton Waldmeier intercepted one pass. Jayden Hissong recovered one fumble.
Prep volleyball
Minden
GOTHENBURG — Minden dropped all three matches in a quadrangular Friday, losing to Aurora 25-18, 25-16; Kearney Catholic 25-13, 25-13; and Ogallala 25-9, 25-15.
Payton Weeder led the Whippets against the Huskies with seven kills. Keitan Bienhoff had 10 assists and eight digs. Maylee Kamery and Bailey Rogers each dug 10 balls. Brianna Kuehn and Marian Lempka each recorded a block.
Bienhoff, Kamery and Weeder each had three kills against the Stars. Sloane Beck added two kills and a block. Rogers scooped 10 digs. Halle Space led with seven assists.
Kamery's four kills paced the match against the Indians. Weeder and Beck added three apiece. Rogers dug 18 balls. Weeder and Lempka finished with one block each. Space had eight assists.
