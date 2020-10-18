Hastings College
Men’s soccer
SEWARD — Hastings College defeated Concordia 3-1 on Saturday, scoring twice in the second half. Tyler Mase scored in the 47th and David Panter in the 53rd minute. Concordia surrendered an own goal in the 37th minute, which gave Hastings the lead.
Women’s volleyball
IOWA — Hastings College dropped both of its matches over the weekend as it returned to play for the first time in more than two weeks, following COVID-19 protocols.
The Broncos lost four set matches to Dordt (25-23, 20-25, 17-25, 18-25) and Northwestern (25-21, 21-25, 23-25, 21-25).
Lucy Skoch led three players in double figures against Dordt with 11 kills. Sydney Mullin and Marlee Taylor each pounded 10 kills. Claira Thede had 19 assists and Makenna Asher 17. Ireland Currey picked up 14 digs.
Dordt’s Jessi De Jager scored a match-high 15 kills.
Against Northwestern, Emily Krolikowski and Mullin each registered 13 kills for the Broncos. Skoch added 10 kills. Asher dished 28 assists and dug 14 attacks. Currey had 18 digs.
Red Raider A.J. Karcmarynski produced a match-high 16 kills.
Women’s soccer
SEWARD — Hastings College lost to Concordia 1-0 on Saturday. Concordia’s Sydney Ross scored the lone goal in the 82nd minuted. Hastings did not have a shot on goal.
Prep volleyball
BDS
YORK — BDS defeated Meridian in the Crossroads Conference tournament Saturday 25-17, 25-15. Macy Kamler smacked 10 kills, Mariah Sliva scored eight, Jordan Bolte five, Taylor Sliva two, and Taryn Fiala and Jess Hudson had one each.
Taylor Sliva recorded 3 1/2 blocks and two aces. Bolte had 13 assists and Mariah Sliva dug nine attacks.
Fillmore Central
UTICA — Wood River defeated Fillmore Central 25-17, 25-14 Saturday in the Centennial tournament. Jordan Broman had eight kills and 15 digs. Lexi Theis added five kills. Baylee Alvorado scored three kills and 15 digs
The Panthers also fell to Fairbury 25-22, 19-25, 20-25. Theis led with five kills and 15 digs. Broman added three kills and five digs. Bella Lichti assisted don 1 kills and dug up 12 balls.
