GRAND ISLAND — Adams Central’s boys finished sixth and the girls seventh at the Central Conference cross country meet Thursday at Veteran’s Athletic Complex.
The AC boys racked up 104 points, with Luke Bonifas leading the way in seventh place in a time of 17:54.22. Kyto Warner finished 22nd with an 18:46.54. Tarin Confer was 40th (19:34.60), Tristin Klinger crossed 46th (19:49.57), and Jonah Snell 52nd (20:05.87). Reuben Barry was 53rd (20:12.68), Bennet Wrightsman finished 57th (20:20.33), and Andrew Heckman 66th (21:28.12).
The Patriot girls totaled 115 points, with Jenna Cecrle placing ninth in 21:56.63. Sadie Loehr was 23rd (23:40.87), Addie Cass finished 41st (25:15.15), and Brooke Allen 44th (25:25.65).
DORCHESTER — Exeter-Milligan split its triangular at Dorchester Thursday, falling to Cross County 25-15, 25-15 but beating the host 25-16, 26-24.
Cameran Jansky led the Timberwolves with six kills, four digs, and a block assist against Cross County. Emma Olsen added four kills, a block assist and 13 assists. Daisy Kanode also had four kills, Cammie Harrison had three, Jasmine Turrubiates two, and Jaiden Papik one. Papik recorded a team-high six digs.
Against Dorchester, Harrison and Jansky tied for the team lead with nine kills. Papik added six kills and 21 digs. Turrubiates tallied three kills and a block assist. Kanode chipped in two kills, and Olsen had one kill and 29 assists.
FAIRFIELD — Fillmore Central defeated Sandy Creek in four sets Thursday, winning 20-25, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24. Lexi Theis had 20 kills and 24 digs for the Panthers, who improved to 2-9 on the season. Reyna Hafer added seven kills and Jordan Broman had five kills and 35 digs. Bella Lichti scooped 20 digs and sent out 20 assists.
OGALLALA — Minden dropped both of its matches Thursday in a triangular, falling to Broken Bow 25-12, 25-10; and Ogallala 26-24, 25-22.
Maylee Kamery’s seven kills led the Whippets against Broken Bow. Bailey Rogers had 15 digs. Halle Space had seven assists, Brianna Kuehn had two, and Makenna Dornhoff one.
Kamery added six more kills against Ogallala along with four digs and a block. Payton Weeder scored three kills and seven digs. Rogers had nine digs and one kill. Space had seven assists and Kuehn had six along with three aces. Sarah Hultquist recorded two blocks.
