Prep boys basketball
CRC tournament
The Giltner boys basketball team defeated Hampton 40-11 on Saturday in the Crossroads Conference tournament. Jacob Smith led the Hornets with 14 points. Camden Humphrey added eight points while Cooper Reeson and Connor Craig each tallied four points. Phillip Kreutz and Tanner Roth both had three points, and Landyn Davidson and Jacob Wiles recorded two points apiece.
Prep girls basketball
CRC tournament
The Giltner girls basketball team fell to Meridian 50-30 on Saturday. Macie Antle led the Hornets with 12 points while Alice Wiles finished with eight. Addison Wilson tallied seven points, Breley Hunnicutt chipped in with two, and Tracy Wiles had one point.
Prep wrestling
Lexington invite
LEXINGTON — The Hastings wrestling team placed fifth at the Lexington invite with 135 points, while Adams Central was ninth with 57 points.
Landon Weidner and Jett Samuelson both placed first in their brackets. Weidner went 3-0 in the 145-pound weight class, recording two pins en route to the championship. Samuelson (152) also won all three of his matches, earning the gold medal with a 6-4 decision. Cameron Brumbaugh placed second at 106 pounds, losing by decision in the finals. Jackson Phelps (170) and Blake Davis (220) both finished third.
Briaden Kort finished second for the Patriots in the 120-pound weight class. Kort went 2-1 before falling 7-2 in the first-place match. Sam Hemberger (220) also placed second. He won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches by decision before being pinned in the finals.
Fillmore Central
LOUISVILLE — The Fillmore Central wrestling team took second at the Louisville invite on Saturday, with 12 of its 13 wrestlers medaling in the top three. The Panthers' champions were Travis Meyer (106 pounds), Aidan Trowbridge (113), Alex Schademann (126), and Dillon Fushia (132). Aiden Hinrichs (145), Jackson Turner (152), Jake Stoner (170), and Connor Asche (285) all placed second.
Doniphan-Trumbull
Doniphan-Trumbull was ninth in the LouPlatte Conference tournament, scoring 28 points. Central City won the event with 205 1/2 points. Colton Horne led the Cardinals with a gold medal in the 195-pound bracket. He went 2-0 and notched a pin and a 10-5 decision. Jordy Baland was fourth at 285 and went 2-2 on the day, winning via pin and 2-1 decision.
