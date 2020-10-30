Hastings College men’s basketball
The HC men opened the season with a 119-89 win over Friends University Friday evening, shooting 61% from the floor. The Broncos had three players score 20 points apiece and six in double figures.
Dashawn Walker, Mason Hiemstra, and Jared Mattley were in the 20-point club. Karson Gansebom added 16, Ben Juhl had 15, and Shane Chamberlain 11.
Walker’s 10 rebounds gave him a double-double on opening night.
Matt O’Brien, who grabbed eight boards, chipped in nine points while Bragan Meyer, Logan Schuldt, Ashton Valentine and Hayden Grint also had buckets.
Friends’ Ian Konek scored a game-high 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Davonte Pack scored 19 and grabbed 10 rebounds. TJ Williams and Bryant Rogers tallied 11 points each.
HC hosts Tabor College on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Prep football
Kenesaw
ALLEN — Kenesaw defeated Allen 64-20 in the second round of the Class D-2 playoffs Friday night.
Tyson Denkert ran for 276 yards on 20 carries. He scored four touchdowns that way and passed for another, which was caught by Joel Katzberg.
Nick Kuehn, who recorded two sacks, had 51 yards on the ground and Trey Kennedy racked up 47. Deric Goldenstein caught three passes for 38 yards.
The Blue Devils opened with 26 points in the first quarter, added 24 in the second and then six and eight in the final two quarters, respectively.
Kenesaw (8-1) advances to the quarterfinals and will play No 2. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, which beat Ansley-Litchfield 50-28.
