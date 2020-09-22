Prep cross country
Adams Central, Minden
MALCOLM — The Adams Central boys finished fifth as a team with 144 points at the Malcolm invite, but Luke Bonifas picked up the race win Tuesday with a time of 17:19.95.
Kyto Warner was 19th (18:51.97), Reuben Barry placed 32nd (19:32.50), Tristin Klinger was 48th (20:37.92), and Bennet Wrightsman finished 56th (21:03.83).
Sadie Loehr led AC’s girls in 30th (25:10.91). Brooke Allen was 37th (25:55.66). Addison Cass finished in 44th (26:43.55).
The Minden girls were third with 55 points. Jessie Hurt won the race with a time of 20:45.94. Lindsay Rehtus was 12th (22:38.37), Abby Rehtus finished 14th (22:40.53), Priscilla Madriz crossed 19th (23:22.26), and Brenna Bules was 35th (25:52.44).
Minden’s boys were fourth as a team with 117 points, led by Konner Verbeck in 13th (18:21.35). Charlie Hurt was 18th (18:45.53), Cooper Land was 29th (19:30.05), Alex Brais took 31st (19:31.94), and Connor Carpenter 33rd (19:37.45).
Hastings
CAIRO — Chelsey Espinosa won the girls race at Centura Hills Golf Course Tuesday, crossing the finish line in a time of 19:51.66. Espinosa’s time was 47 seconds faster than the second-place finisher and her placement pushed the Hastings girls into second place for the team standings.
The Tigers finished with 58 points after Angie Ramirez placed 10th (22:48.59), Jessie Nguyen was 12th (22:57.80), Lili Widhelm crossed 17th (23:26.86) and Kiernan Bierman was 18th (23:37.13).
The Hastings boys were fourth with 87 team points. Jonathan Lopez paced the Tigers with a fifth place finish in 17:46.21. Landon Eckhardt crossed seventh (17:57.17), Vinny Condry was 29th (19:47.98), Matthew Ochsner finished 30th (19:49.90), and Evan Struss placed 36th (20:37.95).
Prep volleyball
Adams Central
ST. PAUL — Adams Central was swept by St. Paul Tuesday 25-18, 25-10, 25-19. Caitlyn Scott tallied 11 kills, six digs, one ace and one block. Jess Babcock added five kills and nine digs. Lauryn Scott had three kills and three digs. Cami Wellensiek scored one kill and one block. Emma Estrada had one kill and one ace. Hannah Gengenbach recorded one block.
Morgan Burr led the defensive effort with 19 digs and two assists. Jady Gannon picked up a pair of digs. Chelsey Wiseman sent out 15 assists along with tallying three kills and one block. Elizabeth Anderson had two assists.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley
SHICKLEY — BDS improved to 12-1 this season with a pair of sweeps in a triangular Tuesday.
The Eagles beat Shelby/Rising City 25-8, 25-14; and Nebraska Lutheran 25-9, 25-7.
Macy Kamler paced BDS with five kills against Nebraska Lutheran. Jordan Bolte, Jess Hudson, Mariah Sliva, and Taylor Sliva each added three kills. Hudson and Cloey Carlson each recorded a block. Mariah Sliva served four aces, and Bolte dished eight assists and scooped four digs.
Against SRC, Kamler tallied seven kills, Mariah Sliva added six, Bolte pounded three, Taryn Fiala and Taylor Sliva each had two, and Hudson one.
Kamler had one block and four aces. Fiala led with five aces. Bolte dished nine assists. Mariah Sliva dug four attacks.
Exeter-Milligan
MILLIGAN — The Timberwolves downed Friend 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 Tuesday. Cammie Harrison led E-M with 10 kills, eight digs, and two aces. Jaiden Papik added eight kills and 13 digs. Daisy Kanode scored six kills, tow aces, and four digs. Jasmine Turrubiates tallied five kills and an ace. Kiah Songster served six aces and dug twice. Malorie Staskal aced twice and recorded a kill. Emma Olsen dished 19 times. Jozie Kanode dug seven attacks and Natalie Staskal six.
Fillmore Central, Thayer Central
HEBRON — Thayer Central swept Fillmore Central 25-11, 25-13, 25-14 Tuesday. Chloe Souerdyke and Kaisha Solomon each scored seven kills. Jasa Wiedel dished out 25 assists and had two blocks. Souerdyke registered two blocks, as well. Solomon dug 18 times and Maddie Wells picked up 13. Natalie Tietjen aced the Panthers twice.
Lexi Theis led FC with five kills and 22 digs. Jordy Broman added a kill and 30 digs. Bella Lichti had five assists.
