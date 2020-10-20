Prep volleyball
Crossroads Conference tournament
YORK — Cross County upset Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in five sets to win the Crossroads Conference tournament.
The Cougars won 25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 17-15. No stats were available.
Exeter-Milligan placed third in the tournament with a 26-24, 25-12, 27-25 win over McCool Junction.
Cameran Jansky led the Timberwolves with 12 kills and Cammie Harrison added 11. Jaiden Papik finished with seven, Emma Olsen had five, and Daisy Kanode and Jasmine Turrubiates each tallied three.
Jozie Kanode picked up a team-high 16 kills. Harrison and Jansky each recorded two blocks. Olsen dished 32 assists.
Southern Nebraska Conference
UTICA — Superior dropped its Southern Nebraska Conference semifinal match to Centennial 19-25, 25-20, 25-14 on Tuesday. Shayla Meyer totaled 20 kills while Cailyn Barry had seven. Atlee Kobza finished with 11 digs, while Sierra Blackburn recorded 18 assists and Ella Gardner had 14.
Thayer Central fell to David City 25-22, 25-21 in the other semifinal match. No stats for the Titans were available.
In the third-place match, Superior beat Thayer Central 10-25, 25-21, 25-21. No stats for the Titans were available. Meyer finished with a team-high 15 kills and three aces. Emma Henderson had six kills. Kobza led the Wildcats with 11 digs. Blackburn finished with 18 assists and Gardner had 13.
Southern Nebraska Conference tournament
Thayer Central dropped both of its matches in the SNC tournament Tuesday. The Titans lost to David City 25-22, 25-21; and Superior 25-10, 21-25, 21-25.
Against David City, Jasa Wiedel and Chloe Souerdyke led TC with seven kills each. Natalie Tietjen served three aces. Madelynn Wells dug 13 attacks and Wiedel had 13 assists.
Superior's Shayla Meyer tallied 15 kills in the win over the Titans. Meyer served three aces, blocked twice, and dug eight times.
There were no stats available for Thayer Central.
