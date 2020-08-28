Prep football
Red Cloud, Deshler
RED CLOUD — The Red Cloud football team defeated Deshler 57-30 on Thursday night. Brooks Armstrong accounted for three touchdowns, while Ben Ely caught two TDs and returned an interception for a score. Corbin Hoit, Colton Kucera, Berrick Hersh, and Carson McCleary also scored for the Warriors.
No Deshler stats were available.
Doniphan-Trumbull
DONIPHAN — The Cardinals fell to North Platte St. Patrick’s Friday 35-12. D-T was outscored 28-6 in the first half.
Jaden Williams, a freshman got the start under center and threw for 104 yards on 14-of-20 passing. His lone touchdown pass was to Ayden King, who caught eight passes for 76 yards. Williams ran for the other touchdown.
Landom Bumgardner led the Cardinals in rushing with 57 yards on 10 carries. Drake Belville carried 19 times for 54 yards.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend
MILLIGAN — E-M/F won its season opener 56-24 over Conestoga Friday. The Bobcats scored 30 points in the opening quarter and 24 in the second before holding on for the victory.
E-M/F racked up 436 yards of offense — 340 on the ground. Breckan Schluter rushed 11 times for 142 yards and two scores. Keagan Newsome also ran 11 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Christian Weber scored a third touchdown on the ground for the Bobcats as one of his four runs for 24 yards.
Chase Svehla and Newsome each caught touchdown passes from the arm of Weber, who had 96 yards through the air.
JB Drake anchored the Bobcat defense. with 11 assisted tackles and two solo. He had 1/2 of a sack as well.
Prep girls golf
KEARNEY — Three Hastings golfers competed in the Kearney invite on Thursday. While none of the three earned a medal at the talent-loaded competition, the Tigers saw tremendous improvement. Natalie Brandt led HHS after shooting an 88, Anna Brandt finished with a 98, and Leah Krings carded a 107. The trio shaved 18 strokes off of their combined totals from the Doniphan-Trumbull invite on Monday.
Prep volleyball
Minden
ORD — The Minden volleyball team opened its season with a loss to Ord on Thursday. The Whippets fell 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 on Thursday. Maylee Kamery led Minden with six kills while Payton Weeder and Sloane Beck each had four. Bailey Rogers tallied 26 digs, and Halle Space totaled a team-high nine assists.
