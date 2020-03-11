When Hastings won the district championship on Feb. 29, it snapped a 16-year state tournament drought — the longest among all of the Class B state tournament teams.
And the Tigers’ state berth couldn’t have come at a better time, in terms of the program’s history. Last season, Creighton Prep tied Hastings for the most state tournament appearances in state history. HHS can still boast that claim, as both teams qualified for state this season, giving them 59 appearances in their programs’ history.
While the Tigers have been to more state tournaments than any other school in Nebraska, except Prep, they have just one championship to show for it, despite being in the finals eight times. That lone title came in 1954.
But Hastings has a good chance at changing its misfortunes. In fact, both the Tigers and its fellow team across town, Adams Central, both have solid chances of making this a special state tournament — perhaps even more so than it already is, as this year marks the first time the two schools are competing in the state tournament during the same season.
The Patriots and the Tigers both join Doniphan-Trumbull and Sutton to make up Tribland’s four state qualifying teams. And all four have a lot to fight for this postseason. Here’s a look at each matchup and what’s on the line for Tribland’s city and area teams.
No. 3 Hastings (21-3) vs. No. 6 Roncalli (21-4), 8:45 p.m. at Devaney
History: Hastings is 51-58 in its 58 state tournament appearances, while Omaha Roncalli is making its 10th trip to the state tournament. HHS has just two state tourney victories in the last 22 years, but one of those was against Roncalli. In fact, the Crimson Pride and the Tigers have met twice, including in the 1996 finals. Roncalli won the title that year, but Hastings took the rematch two years later, 57-55.
Why Hastings will win: The third-seeded Tigers have put together quite the resume this season. All three of Hastings’ losses have come against state tournament teams — Class C-1 No. 1 Adams Central, C-2 No. 2 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons Decatur, and B No. 5 Mount Michael (a double overtime defeat). HHS has beaten two fellow Class B state qualifiers en route to racking up 21 wins heading into the state tourney, and it has done so behind a veteran starting five full of seniors. The Tigers have a roster that has proven any one of a number of kids can rise up and have a big game. More often than not it’s been point guard Connor Creech leading the way, as he leads the team with 16.4 points per game. This season, he’s eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career and became Hastings’ all-time leading scorer. The Tigers have two more players that average double digit points in Haggan Hildgendorf (13.6 points per game) — a 6-foot, 9-inch matchup nightmare for opponents that transferred in from Adams Central this year — and 6-5 forward Jacob Schroeder (12.9). Schroeder also leads the team in rebounds with 7.5 per contest and can be an active terror in the post for opponents.
Hastings’ sharpshooter Mike Boeve has had several games where hits shots from beyond the arc get the offense going. In the district final against Crete, his offense was about the only thing working in the first half for the Tigers, but his three treys got the team rolling to a 38-26 win. JT Cafferty has proven to be a tough defender and a solid presence on the floor. He is also second on the team in assists, steals, and blocks.
The Tigers have had their fair share of tight games this season, coming out on top more often than not. Two of HHS’ losses were by a combined seven points, while the largest defeat was by nine points after Mount Michael pulled away in the second overtime. Hastings has not been out of any game and has the talent to make sure it can compete with anyone. Should the Tigers get by the Crimson Pride, they’ll face the winner of No. 2 Scottsbluff and No. 7 Alliance — both of which Hastings has beaten this season.
Why Roncalli will win: Omaha Skutt Catholic has dominated the competition this year, averaging 22 more points than it is allowing to its opponents. But the closest game the top seed in Class B has had was against sixth-seeded Roncalli, a game which the Skyhawks squeaked out a 45-44 win.
The Crimson Pride don’t have much height — with just two players taller than 6-2 — but there is plenty of talent in the backcourt. Guards Jackson Dotzler and Taiden Red, a marksman from the outside, lead the team with 15.8 and 14.9 points per game, respectively. Jacob Orr, a 6-2 forward, scores at a 12.3 clip per outing and also leads the team with 6.8 rebounds. While Roncalli played Skutt closely in the conference tournament, the Skyhawks also beat the Crimson Pride by 21. Roncalli’s other two losses are to C-1 No. 7 Ashland-Greenwood (in overtime) and Beatrice, which Hastings beat by two. But the Crimson Pride avenged that loss with an 82-62 beatdown in the district final.
Roncalli is going into the state tournament on a 12 game win streak and has been battle tested throughout the year. It has beaten seven Class B teams with a winning record, including two wins over Mount Michael. The Crimson Pride are certainly appear to be a tough first-round draw.
No. 1 Adams Central (24-1) vs. No. 8 St. Paul (19-7), 9 a.m. at Devaney
History: Of the four Tribland state qualifying teams, the Patriots most state success in recent seasons. It was just four years ago that Adams Central was competing for a Class C-1 state championship; though, AC is still looking for its first title. This will be the Patriots’ 10th appearance at the state tournament, where they are 2-9. For St. Paul, it’s been a while since it has been to state. This the Wildcats’ 14th trip to the tourney but the first since 1997. St. Paul has won five state championships, but four of those — save the 1995 title — were in the 1920s.
Why Adams Central will win: There’s no doubt this has been a season to remember for the Patriots. Adams Central, the No. 1 seed in C-1, has tied its school record in wins, and its only loss on the year has been to Class C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic — in a game where AC played far from its best. This year’s Patriot squad is on a mission. Adams Central is averaging 59.9 points per game while giving up just 39.4 points per outing.
The Patriots are getting the job done on the defensive end thanks to an athletic and lengthy 1-3-1 zone defense. Only five teams have scored more than 50 points with no team scoring more than 55 points — a claim no other team in the C-1 field can make. Meanwhile, the offense has scored more than 50 points in all but one game (the loss to GICC).
Adams Central is perhaps the epitome of team basketball, as all five starters average at least 7 points per game and the team has racked up 387 assists — just two shy of Ogallala for the most among C-1 state tourney teams. Cameron Foster leads the Patriots with 12.1 points per game, followed closely by Gavin Lipovsky (11.8). Both players are similar in that they can both attack the rim while shooting at an impressive rate from beyond the arc. In many games, Lipovsky has hit treys from well beyond the arch only to throw down multiple dunks during the contest —both plays drawing big reactions from the AC faithful. Tyler Slechta is a lockdown defender and an extremely efficient 3-point shooter, averaging nine points per game. Lucas Bohlen (7.4) and Dante Boelhower (seven) provide solid scoring options as well, while Boelhower leads the team with 5.3 rebounds per game.
The Patriots have faced St. Paul twice this season, winning both games by an average of 22 points. Should AC move on to the semifinals, it will square off with No. 4 Ogallala or No. 5 Kearney Catholic, which lost to Adams Central 63-49. Ogallala fell to the Stars earlier this season in the KC holiday tournament.
Why St. Paul will win: There’s no doubt the Wildcats are underdogs in this 1 vs. 8 matchup. St. Paul has already lost to the Patriots twice this year, including a 30-point defeat. If there’s room for hope its the way St. Paul played AC in the first half of its most recent outing, in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 8 finals. The Wildcats held the Patriots to 23 points in the first two periods and trailed by just two points at the break. Adams Central pulled away in the second half to win 56-42, but St. Paul will hope it can build off that early start.
Thomas Wroblewski, a 6-2 guard, leads St. Paul with 16.2 points per game. Andy Poss is the team’s next-highest scorer at 8.3. If the Wildcats can knock down some shots early and avoid turnovers against the suffocating AC defense, they could hang around. And the longer a team is in the game at the state tournament, the more confidence it gains.
No. 3 Sutton (23-2) vs. No. 6 Centennial (21-4), 8:45 p.m. at Lincoln Southwest
History: Seeing the Sutton basketball team at the state tournament has become quite a familiar sight over the years. The Mustangs have the most state appearances of any current Class C-2 schools with 31. They have won four state titles and finished second three times. Sutton advanced to the championship game in 2013 but lost in overtime. The program’s two wins during that postseason are the only wins at state since 2003, despite having qualified seven times since then. Meanwhile, Centennial is making just its seventh tournament appearance. The Broncos have been to three of the last four state tournaments, but before that they had not made the trip since 1984.
Why Sutton will win: The Mustangs are an athletic bunch that likes to get up and down the floor, but they love to let their defense create their offense. Sutton is limiting opponents to 39.4 points per game, the third-lowest among Class C-2 teams, next to Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (39.1) and Yutan (38.0). The Mustangs held 13 opponents under 38 points this year, including six that scored in the 20s. The defense is tenacious and active, and the offense can catch fire very quickly. In its last five games, Sutton is averaging 61.4 points. Sutton defeated Centennial twice this season, 59-52 in January and 43-27 in February.
Leading the way for the Mustangs are Cade Wiseman (11.7 points per game), Jacob Haight (11.3), and Quentin Jones (10). While the Mustangs have talented guards, they like to get the inside game going and let the outside shots develop as the game progresses. Sutton has four players — Jacob Haight, Colton Haight, Eli Skalka, and Tyler Baldwin — that are listed at 6-4. If the team can work the ball inside, that’ll likely open up perimeter shots for its guards.
Why Centennial will win: The Broncos have similar size to match up with the Mustangs, with four players at 6-3 or 6-4. While they have size, their tops scorers come from the guard position. Cooper Gierhan leads the team with 13.4 points per game while Carson Richters averages 11.6. Joel Bargen, one of Centennial’s 6-4 forwards, hauls in 6.2 rebounds per game. Only one of the Broncos’ four losses are to a team not in the state tournament. Centennial finished the season with a flourish, winning 11 of its final 12 games, including a 57-42 win over Dundy County-Stratton (20-5) in the district final.
The winner will advance to face the winner of No. 7 Doniphan-Trumbull and No. 2 BRLD.
No. 2 BRLD (26-0) vs. No. 7 Doniphan-Trumbull (20-5), 7 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast
History: Every time Doniphan-Trumbull has qualified for the boys state basketball tournament, it has advanced to the semifinals. Granted, the Cardinals have just one state berth since consolidating, and that was in 2014, when D-T finished third after losing in the semis 58-55 in overtime. Before the consolidation, Doniphan went to state five times and won the title in 1999, while Trumbull qualified nine times from 1919-1944, winning two titles along the way. BRLD has been to state the last two years, placing third in 2018 and winning the championship last season. Bancroft-Rosalie won the championship in 204 and was runner up in 2015.
Why Doniphan-Trumbull will win: The Cardinals have faced top competition throughout the season. All but one of their five losses are to state qualifying teams, and three of those teams are seeded in the top three of their class. Doniphan-Trumbull turned it on in the final part of the season, winning 11 of its final 12 games. D-T suffered a 24-point loss in the subdistrict final against No. 3 Seed Sutton, but it bounced back with a big 48-36 win over Bridgeport (21-5).
Donipan-Trumbull has a solid core of seniors in addition to some athletic underclassmen. Seniors Keithan Stafford and Cade Sterner lead the team with 14.2 and 10.4 points per game, respectively. Fellow senior starters Griffin Hendricks and Riley Carpenter bring veteran leadership as well as additional scoring and a rebounding presence. And sophomore Myles Sadd helps run things at point guard, where he is tied for the team lead with 58 assists.
The Cardinals have shown they can compete in a physical battle, and they'll need to find ways to score against a tough Panthers' defense. Should D-T knock off the No. 2 seed, it will play the winner of Sutton and Centennial.
Why BRLD will win: Nobody has found the winning formula when stepping on the court against BRLD. The second-seeded Panthers are 26-0 and are outscoring opponents 65.7-39.1 on the season. BRLD boasts a pair of players that are averaging at least 15.5 points per game in Dylan Beutler and Elliott Nottlemann. Perhaps one of the biggest wins for the Panthers this season was in the Heartland Hoops Classic, when they took down Class B No. 3 seed Hastings 61-57. After winning last year's state championship, the Panthers have won 49 straight games.
BRLD will be a tough opponent for anyone this postseason. And with its two leading scorers as juniors that could be the case for some time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.