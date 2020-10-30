Two Tribland FFA members were recognized this week during the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo, which was held virtually this year.
Blake Kirchhoff with the Superior FFA chapter was the 2020 American Star in Agribusiness winner, one of four American Star winners.
Each year at the National FFA Convention & Expo, four FFA members are honored with American Star Awards for outstanding accomplishments in FFA and agricultural education, according to the FFA website.
Kirchhoff owns and operates a haying business called Blake Kirchhoff Custom Baling for his supervised agricultural experience (SAE) with Superior FFA. Blake’s business spins hay into bales and helps local farmers get in contact with buyers for their hay bales.
A required activity in FFA, an SAE allows students to learn by doing, by either owning or operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business, or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.
Ashlyn Mohling with the Adams Central FFA chapter was named as one of nine 2020 Agricultural Proficiency Winners. Mohling won the Equine Science Entrepreneurship category.
Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through SAEs, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers. Students compete in areas ranging from agricultural communications to wildlife management.
Mohling cares for five horses for her equine project, ensuring both their health and safety so they can perform. Throughout the year, she shows her horses at local, state and breed show levels in all different disciplines from Western to English classes. Mohling also teaches special needs children how to brush a horse, interact with a horse, and employs therapeutic riding for children age 8 to 18.
“It was something I did not expect at all first setting out my journey for my FFA project,” she said.
Her FFA adviser, Brandon Jacobitz, said the entire class had the opportunity to watch the announcement this year because it was done virtually. He was impressed to have a student from their chapter be recognized at the national level considering the short time the program has existed at Adams Central. Jacobitz also feels the award will serve as motivation for future students to push themselves.
“(The award) speaks volumes to the hard work and the dedication to the project she’s put in over the last four years,” he said of Mohling.
