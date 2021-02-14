Tribland had 49 wrestlers qualify for the state tournament later this week. Hastings and Adams Central combined for 13 qualifiers in Schuyler at the B-1 district meet, with HHS’ eight qualifiers being the most for Tribland.
Thayer Central had the next most qualifiers with six. Here’s a roundup of the rest of the Tribland state qualifiers.
B-2
BLAIR — Minden qualified three wrestlers for the state tournament after competing in the B-2 district meet. Alex Banuelos made it to the championship match in the 160-pound weight class but lost 7-6 to unbeaten Kobe Lyons from York. Evan Smith (132) and Hunter Heath (138) both finished third in their weight classes, each going 3-1.
C-1
ALBION — Fillmore Central had five wrestlers reach the championship match in Saturday’s C-1 district meet, qualifying five grapplers for the state tournament in Omaha. Alex Schademann (126) won his bracket, pinning all three of his opponents. Jacob Stoner (160) also brought home the gold medal after going 3-0. Travis Meyer (106), Aiden Hinrichs (145), and Connor Asche (285) all finished second.
C-2
BATTLE CREEK — Sutton had just two wrestlers at the C-2 district tournament, but both qualified for the state tournament in Omaha. Joseph Hinrichs, the returning state champion, won the 160-pound bracket and improved to 43-1 on the year. He recorded two pins — with neither match lasting more than 1 minute, 9 seconds — and a 13-4 major decision. Vance Smith also placed fourth in the 285-pound weight class to punch his ticket to Omaha.
C-3
UTICA — South Central qualified two wrestlers for the state meet after Saturday’s C-3 district meet. Brayton Jarosik (170) went 3-1 and had two pins to finish third, while John Brodrick (126) finished 2-2 and had a pin.
D-1
WEEPING WATER — Kenesaw had three grapplers qualify for the state tournament. Nickolas Kuehn was the only Blue Devil to make it to the championship match in the D-1 district meet, as he placed second. He also recorded two pins on the day. Trevor Kuehn (138) and Sean Duffy (182) both finished third.
Franklin qualified five wrestlers for state, including Joseph Kahrs who won the 220-pound weight class at the district meet. He went 3-0 and had two first-period pins. Grant Haussermann (113), Alex Wilbur (160), and Jacob Harrison (195) all placed third. Tavin Uden (285) also finished fourth.
D-2
TILDEN — Drake Belville was one of two Doniphan-Trumbull wrestlers to qualify for the state meet. He was second in the D-2 district meet at 132 pounds after having withdraw from the championship match due to an injury. Colton Horne (195) placed fourth to also earn a state berth.
Aiden Piel and Brooks Armstrong both qualified for state for Red Cloud/Blue Hill. Piel was third after going 3-1 while Armstrong was also 3-1 and also placed third.
Superior’s Hayden Neeman (106) took home the gold medal and was one of five Wildcats to punch their ticket to state. He went 3-0 and had a pin and a tech fall. Payton Christiancy also reached the championship match at 285 pounds but was pinned. He went 2-1. Aaron Allgood (138) and Anders Webber (220) both placed third while Jordan Brown was fourth.
D-3
GREELEY — St. Cecilia’s Caleb Klein was the only Bluehawk to qualify for the state tournament. He was fourth in the 285 pound bracket and went 2-2.
Thayer Central will send six wrestlers to state, including district champion Brenner McLaughlin (126). He was 3-0 and had two first-period pins. Triston Wells (106) and Dominic Stewart (145) also advanced to the championship match but finished second. Ashton Sinn (113) and Andrew Engle (195) both placed third while Buchannen Tietjen (160) finished fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.