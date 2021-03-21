It was reported March 17 that a vehicle was damaged at 3803 Osborne Drive West.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Michael A. Snyder and Sally A. Snyder.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns March 18 sentenced Alexis Jordan, 23, of 302 Westlawn Ave. to one year of probation and a $100 fine for second-degree forgery on May 4, 2020. Jordan pleaded no contest on Nov. 13, 2020. Second-degree forgery, value $500-$1,500, is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
