A parked vehicle owned by Zachary C. Moeller of 715 S. Burlington Ave. reportedly was struck Oct. 30 by a hit-and-run driver at 1800 Centennial Ave.
It was reported Oct. 31 that a purse was taken at the 200 block of East 31st Street.
Roman Skalka of Deweese won the Week 1 of the Hastings Tribune football contest and the $40 prize by missing two games. He won the tiebreaker over Bev Walker of Franklin by correctly picking Ohio State to beat Nebraska. Congratulations Roman.
It was reported Oct. 31 that a headboard was damaged at the 1000 block of West J Street.
