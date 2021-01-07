It was reported Jan. 6 that a vehicle was taken at the 900 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Jan. 7 sentenced Richard Coats, 30, of Juniata to two days in jail, one year of probation, a $500 fine and one year driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Nov. 24, 2019. Coats pleaded no contest on June 16, 2020, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense and dropped a charge of possessing an open alcohol container. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Jan. 7 sentenced Beau Lehn, 32, of Grand Island to 180 days in jail for attempted possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 27, 2019. Lehn pleaded no contest on July 10. Attempted possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
