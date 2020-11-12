Vehicles reportedly driven by Blake T. Frink of 9290 N. Marian Road and Chayce D. Hepner of Juniata collided Nov. 10 at 12th Street and Adams Central Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Allison E. Jacobi of 511 Ringland Road and Richard E. Weiss of 923 Washington Ave. collided Nov. 10 at 14th Street and Hastings Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 8 that snacks were taken at the 1100 block of East South Street.
Authorities Nov. 9 cited a 25-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue. The value of items taken was $115.98.
It was reported Nov. 9 that a purse was taken from a vehicle at the 600 block of West First Street.
It was reported Nov. 9 that a purse was taken at an unknown location.
