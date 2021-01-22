The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Galen Henry Winkler and Kristie Jo Jordan, both of Juniata; Jacob Mitchell Lipker and Laura Leigh Kort, both of Juniata; and Justin Allen Kamler and Rose Jillian Espi, both of Hastings.
It was reported Jan. 18 that money and a gaming machine were taken in the 300 block of South Elm Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 18 that a door was damaged in the 1000 block of West J Street.
It was reported Jan. 18 that a vehicle was taken in the 900 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 18 that a motorcycle was taken in the 100 block of East Park Street.
